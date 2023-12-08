Reward for info on gunned down councillor’s killers goes up to R1M

The DA initially offered a reward of R100 000 for information about the killers, but this went up after no one came forward after three days.

uMngeni Municipality mayor Chris Pappas, chairperson of the DA in KZN Dean Macpherson and DA councillors in uMngeni visited the home of late chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu near Mpophomeni on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has increased their reward by 10 fold for information about uMngeni Municipality councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu’s killers.

After initially offering R100 000 for information on those who gunned down the DA Chief Whip on Tuesday, the reward went up.

“The Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal can today announce that it is now offering R1 million for information that leads to the conviction of those individuals,” said DA provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson.

“The DA will spare no expense and leave no stone unturned to hold those responsible for this barbaric crime as we seek justice for the Ndlovu family and seek to bring an end to politically motivated killings in KwaZulu-Natal.”

He said anyone with information, no matter how small it may be, is urged to contact the municipality’s private investigator on 082 545 5499.

Gunned down at home

Ndlovu was killed by three unknown assailants at his home, near Mpophomeni in KZN, on Tuesday night.

The DA said the exact circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be confirmed.

Party leader John Steenhuisen said he was “deeply saddened” by Ndlovu’s death.

“This is a major loss for the Ndlovu family and KZN residents who have lost a servant leader,” he said.

“The thugs behind this must be found and brought to book. Lala ngoxolo Gatsheni [rest in peace].”

The party’s provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, described Ndlovu as a “humble servant who always put the needs of those he served above his own. He will be sorely missed.”

Rodgers urged police to bring Ndlovu’s killers to book “without delay”.

“The DA sends its heartfelt condolences to the family of councillor Ndlovu, the DA caucus in uMngeni and the residents of the municipality that have lost a humble servant who always put the needs of those he served above his own.”

Political killings

There have been a number of political killings in KZN.

In July, the DA said the increase in political killings warranted an urgent meeting of political party leaders in KZN to find viable solutions to the scourge, according to The Witness.