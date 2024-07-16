One CIT robber killed, four arrested in shootout with Eastern Cape police

The suspects face charges of attempted CIT heist, attempted murder, and possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles.

One suspect was killed in a shootout with police, while four accomplices were arrested in a foiled cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Tsolo, Eastern Cape, on Monday.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, police officers were alerted to a CIT heist taking place on the N2 near KwaDen.

On arrival, Tactical Response Team (TRT) members received information that some suspects ran into the bushes.

One was arrested, while others sped off in their vehicles.

Police found a Nissan NP200 that was abandoned by the suspects and also recovered explosives.

“Police proceeded to different houses in the Sidwadweni Administrative area, Tsolo where they recovered four unlicensed firearms (rifles), four vehicles – Toyota Fortuner, Etios, Ford Eco Sport, Hyundai Getz, explosives and explosive devices, a bag full of clothes, 161 rifle cartridges and seven magazines,” said Mawisa.

“As police officers were leaving one of the houses, they spotted two suspicious men, and upon searching them, they found explosives and explosive devices and were immediately arrested.”

More suspects spotted

While still in the area, police further spotted two other men carrying a rifle and a bag. The two men fled on foot.

Police gave chase, and the suspects started to shoot at the police. During the shootout, one suspect was shot dead, while the other suspect was arrested.

Police searched him and recovered a bag that contained an assault rifle with ammunition.

Six other suspects allegedly involved in the robbery are still on the run.

The suspects will be facing charges of attempted CIT heist, attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and attack on police.

Detectives from the Hawks will be investigating the case.

CIT heist in Mpumalanga

In Mpumalanga, CIT robbers successfully robbed G4S Cash Solution Fleet Toyota Hino and fled with cash in Mpumalanga on Friday.

According to Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, the G4S Cash Solution Fleet Toyota Hino was travelling from Leandra to the base in Witbank after collections in Witbank, Kriel and Secunda.

“At Goed Gevonden Mine the suspects started shooting at the AV with rifles and pistols, forcing it to stop. After the vehicle stopped, the suspects forced the occupants from the vehicle and disarmed the crew,” said Sekgotodi.

The suspects then placed explosives on the vehicle and bombed it.

They fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Provincial Hawks head Major General Nicholas Gerber has urged the public to assist with information regarding the incident by contacting the investigating team leader, Col Mokwana on 082 4619 278.

“If the public and police can join hands together, they can end this crime,” he said.