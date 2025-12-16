Robbery suspects beaten by angry mob after seeking protection in traffic police vehicle [VIDEO]

Early reports of the incident suggested the traffic officer had been assaulted but the North West provincial government clarified matters.

Two men have been treated in hospital after being caught by angry community members who had accused them of committing an armed robbery.

A video of the incident shows the community members beating the men in and around a traffic police vehicle where the accused robbers had sought refuge.

The video was widely circulated on social media, with many at first suggesting that the group of men were ransacking the vehicle and assaulting officers, but authorities clarified the events on Tuesday.

Robbery suspects beaten

The North West MEC for Community Safety Wessels Morweng said the incident was recorded on Monday along the R503 between Klerksdorp and Hartbeesfontein.

Morweng stated that two men accused of committing an armed robbery were being chased by community members, who had flagged down a patrolling traffic officer.

“The suspects, who were being pursued, ran for cover in a traffic vehicle,” stated the MEC.

The community members quickly pushed aside the traffic officer and began assaulting the two alleged criminals.

The two men, aged 26 and 44, were severely beaten and were taken to hospital for treatment under police watch.

“The traffic officer called the police, who responded quickly, and the community members fled from the scene,” stated the MEC.

A firearm and ammunition believed to be used in the armed robbery was later handed to the authorities by the community members.

Traffic officers attacked: North West.

Mob justice

The MEC asked that members of the public not speculate around footage seen on social media.

“The public is urged to allow police to conduct their investigations without interference and to refrain from the circulation of unverified information that may cause unnecessary alarm or misinformation,” he stated.

Morweng and acting North West Police Commissioner Major General Ryno Naidoo requested that the public on the police and not resort to mob justice attacks.

“[We] strongly condemn acts of violence and vigilantism, and caution members of the public against taking the law into their own hands,” the pair said in a joint statement.

“The apprehension and punishment of suspects remain the responsibility of law enforcement, including justice agencies,” they added.

