Slain metro cop’s family denies Saps’ version

The family from Soweto as well as an eyewitness say the police officer chased the metro cop and shot her in the back.

While the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) held a memorial service for slain official Nombulelo Mthimkhulu yesterday, her family said her death was a result of a reckless and trigger-happy SA Police Service (Saps) member.

The family from Soweto criticised the conduct of the Saps following the death of the 49-year-old JMPD official.

They called for harsh measures as they disputed the police’s version of events.

“We are trying to make sense of everything. He [the Saps official] was waving the gun all over, like he owned the street. This happened in front of her youngest child, while we watched her take her last breath, and there was nothing anyone could do,” said her emotional sister, Nkululeko, at the memorial service.

Mother treated ‘like common thug’

“The manner the police treated my entire family, especially my old mother, is despicable. She was thrown into the police van like some common thug. That is something we won’t forget.”

According to the family, Mthimkhulu went outside with her gun while the Saps official was threatening and manhandling some members of the community.

Nkululeko said her sister was trying to get people to move away from the official… and that’s when she was shot.

Shot in the back multiple times

“The bullet entries are from the back, which shows she was running away,” Nkululek0 said.

Mthimkhulu had been a member of the JMPD since 2007. The mother of two was allegedly shot multiple times by one of the three police officials who had followed her son for alleged negligent and reckless driving.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s Phaladi Shuping said it is alleged that Mthimkhulu started shooting at the police officials and they retaliated.

However, eyewitness Thabo Mdluli said the police official was chasing Mthimkhulu while shooting at her.

“She went to the house to get her gun, he ran after her and I followed them. I saw him shooting at her as she turned the corner. I heard multiple gunshots. He then came back and started shooting at me. He threatened to shoot at [other] people,” said Mdluli.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the department was concerned about the number of off-duty clashes between the Saps and JMPD.

“Between the two agencies on a professional level, we don’t have any feud, we work closely together and our joint operations have yielded much success,” he said.

“The department is intending to get in touch with the Saps management to see how we can resolve this matter…”

He also noted that the department was also concerned about the discrepancies in the statements.