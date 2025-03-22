Top 10 stories of the day: Soshanguve burned bodies | Dog shoots owner | Moeletsi Mbeki on Rasool ‘provoking’ Americans

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, four partially burned bodies with gunshot wounds were found in Soshanguve on Saturday.

Meanwhile, an American dog owner was shot by his pet after it jumped on his bed and set off a loaded gun.

Furthermore, political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki says he believes that former South African ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, was “provoking” the Americans with his remarks about Donald Trump.

News Today: 22 March 2025

Four shot dead and partially burned, eight injured in Soshanguve

Picture: iStock

Police have found four partially burned bodies with gunshot wounds at Marry Me informal settlement extension 3 on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, police responded to the scene about 6am, and were told by witnesses that other victims had been taken to hospital.

Dog shoots man in bed, ‘paw stuck in trigger’

Ter illustration. Picture: AFP/Andries Gouws

An American dog owner was shot by his pet after it jumped on his bed and set off a loaded gun, police said Wednesday.

The man, from Memphis, Tennessee, was asleep beside his female partner. He was shot by the dog, escaping with a graze to his left thigh that was treated in hospital.

WATCH: ‘Rasool provoked Trump with global white supremacist remarks’ – Mbeki

Moeletsi Mbeki was speaking to author and broadcaster Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh. Photo: X/Creamer Media

Political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki says he believes that former South African ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, was “provoking” the Americans with his remarks about Donald Trump (and, later, Elon Musk) leading a “global white supremacist movement”.

Rasool was expelled from the US by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after his participation in a seminar by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection about Trump’s policy stance on South Africa.

Two more drug mules arrested at OR Tambo Airport

Picture: South African Police Service

The South African Police Service (Saps) has arrested two more suspected drug mules at the OR Tambo International Airport.

According to Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk, a 24-year-old Brazilian man and a 51-year-old South African woman who had travelled on the same flight from São Paulo, Brazil, were intercepted by police upon their arrival on Thursday.

Eastern Cape weather warning: Expected storms could become severe

Picture: iStock

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms in the western half of the Eastern Cape from 2pm today.

Areas to be affected include Willowmore, Addo, Somerset East and Graaff-Reinet.

Here are five more stories of the day:

