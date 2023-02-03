North West man sentenced to life for killing his mother, burning her remains

Citizen Reporter

The Phokeng Regional Court has sentenced a North West man to life imprisonment for murdering his mother and burning her remains inside their home.

Pre-meditated murder

Thabo Ernest Nkoane was sentenced on Wednesday, after being found guilty of pre-meditated murder for killing his mother on 22 December 2017.

The 31-year-old chopped his mother into pieces and burned her remains after killing her at their home in Buanja Lefaragatlha village near Phokeng.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), neighbours and friends of the deceased were surprised by the woman’s prolonged absence from work and church. They were also shocked by the smoke that came out of the tiled roof of the house on the day she was murdered.

ALSO READ: Traditional healer charged with murder after helper finds employer in pool of blood

The matter was then reported to police and after investigating the whereabouts of the deceased on 26 December 2017, they found her burnt human remains.

‘Cold-blooded, arrogant and remorseless’

Nkoane was subsequently arrested and charged with pre-meditated murder. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and the court also denied him bail.

“In aggravation of the sentence, the state prosecutor Obed Molope urged the court not to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment.

“He further indicated how Nkoane infringed on his mother’s right to life, right to equal protection and benefit of law and right to dignity.

“Magistrate Segakweng Moeng agreed with the state and highlighted that Nkoane is not a candidate for rehabilitation as he is cold-blooded, arrogant and remorseless,” said NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame in a statement.

NOW READ: ANC MP arrested for wife’s murder

The director of public prosecutions in the province, Dr Rachel Makhari Sekhaolelo, lauded the investigating officer, the prosecutor and all the role players who contributed towards this conviction.

“We laude members of the community for their role in the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator. We need such advocacy in our communities in the fight against crime,” said Sekhaolelo.

*Compiled by Thabelo Lekabe