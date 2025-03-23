IFP members travelling from Gauteng injured in bus accident in KZN

No fatalities were reported.

At least 22 Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) members were injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned on the R34 just outside Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal.

The members were travelling from Gauteng on Sunday to attend the party’s 50th anniversary celebration in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

“The bus was unable to navigate a stop sign, causing that accident. At this point, the report that we have received is that there have been four injuries, and others are receiving medical attention on-site. The four have been taken to hospital,” IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa told SABC on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Update in Free State accident that left 10 dead

“The provincial chairperson of Gauteng Bonginkosi Dlamini is en route to Vryheid, and we have requested the leadership to make sure they are on site. No fatalities were reported at this point.”

Arrive Alive said three of the patients sustained critical injuries after being trapped under the bus. Eight more patients sustained serious injuries, while 11 others had minor injuries.

“Paramedics, Fire and Rescue Services, and JBS towing worked tirelessly to lift the bus safely and extricate the trapped patients,” reported Arrive Alive.

ALSO READ: Scholar transport crash in Durban injures 12 children

“Once extricated and stabilised, all the patients were transported to various hospitals for further treatment.”

IFP bus accident: ‘No mercy’

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma took a tough stance, saying there would be “no mercy” for the driver.

“Sadly, as we wrap up the long weekend, I received a report from our highly efficient team from Road Traffic Inspectorate informing me about a bus accident on R34 near Vryheid,” said Duma.

ALSO READ: SA’s reckless drivers don’t understand what it’s like to lose someone in an accident

“The accident occurred between 6am and 6:30am this morning. The latest preliminary report, which we received at 09h30, indicates that the bus driver was speeding. We will have no mercy on him.

“We want to teach him a lesson for others to learn that Alufakwa KwaZulu-Natal – There is Zero Tolerance in KwaZulu-Natal.”