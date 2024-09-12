Tragic hijacking: 13-year-old girl killed in fast-food parking lot

Zara Ramsamy, 13, who was run over during a hijacking in KZN. Picture: Facebook/Penzance Primary School

Police in Malvern, KwaZulu-Natal, are investigating a murder and hijacking incident on Wednesday evening that led to the death of a 13-year-old girl.

The girl was tragically run over by a vehicle during a hijacking at a fast-food outlet’s parking lot. The accident happened as she tried to hide under the car that was being hijacked.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital. Sadly, she was pronounced dead upon arrival, Saps spokesperson Col. Robert Ṋetshiunḓa said to The Citizen.

Principal of Penzance Primary School, Hennie Havemann, expressed his condolences to the school community and Zara Ramsamy’s family on the school’s Facebook page.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the tragic and untimely passing of one of our beloved grade 5 learners. Zarah Ramsamy, a bright and cherished member of our school family, has left us far too soon.

“At this time, our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Zarah’s family, friends, classmates and all who were touched by her warmth, kindness and vibrant spirit. Losing such a young soul is profoundly heart breaking and we know that many will feel the impact of this loss.

“During this time of mourning, we ask that you please keep Zarah’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

