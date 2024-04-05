Two young girls allegedly abducted and raped in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga police are requesting help to apprehend the perpetrator of a double rape incident involving two young girls.

The Mpumalanga police are requesting help from the Vosman community to apprehend the perpetrators of a double rape incident involving two young girls, aged seven and nine.

“These innocent victims suffered excruciating pain and agony at the hands of an immoral rapist,” said Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

On Saturday, 30 March, the two girls went missing from their parent’s home in the Vosman police precinct near Witbank, and the incident sent shockwaves within the community.

Missing case opened

According to the police, the parents of the minors could not find them where they were playing and alerted the police, who opened a missing person’s case.

A search party for the two girls was also initiated, but there was no success.

Mdhluli said on Sunday, 31 March, the Phola Police Station was informed that the victims were found, but they were both raped.

“The reason behind the minors being found was as a result of a good Samaritan who assisted after the two girls were dumped on the streets by their attacker, who just left them to fend for themselves and to navigate their way back home after keeping them hostage for the whole night,” Mdhluli said.

Good Samaritan found girls

“Be as it may, the good Samaritan found the victims, who presented signs of shock and were both shivering as a result of the cold as they were not appropriately dressed for the weather.”

As a result of the incident, the police’s Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit has been assigned to probe this incident.

The Mpumalanga provincial commission Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela strongly condemned the incident and vowed that the police will work tirelessly to ensure that perpetrators of this “heinous” crime are hunted down and swiftly brought to book so that justice can be served for the victims.

Request for community assistance

The community has been requested to come forward with valuable information that may shed light on the investigation.

Anyone who is willing to volunteer tangible assistance is requested to contact Sergeant Zinhle Mathenjwa from the FCS Unit at 072 792 0691.

The public can also call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.