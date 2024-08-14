Daily news update: Joburg mayor resigns | Unemployment increases again | SA Olympians back home

Meanwhile, the official unemployment rate in South Africa increased again in the second quarter by 0.6% to 33.5%.

Furthermore, she is no longer a competitive swimmer, but Tatjana Smith insists she’s not done with swimming, and she wants to ensure the next generation of South African stars are able to follow an easier path than she had to take to reach the top.

The weather service has warned of dangerous winds and waves along the coast, affecting navigation and causing potential damage and extreme fire danger inland. – full weather forecast here.

New Johannesburg mayor to be elected on Friday

Speaker of the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) council Margaret Arnolds has set a date to elect a new mayor.

Kabelo Gwamanda resigned as Johannesburg mayor shortly before 10am on 13 August after 18 months at the helm.

Kabelo Gwamanda has resigned. Picture: X/@NalaThokozane

The decision comes as a result of political reshuffling in the wake of the 29 May elections and subsequent negotiations at national and provincial level.

Ten toddlers among 41 undocumented foreign nationals arrested

Ten toddlers are among 41 foreigners who have been remanded in custody in connection with a scandal involving undocumented migrants entering South Africa illegally.

The group which includes 15 men, 16 women, and 10 toddlers made a brief appearance in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Some of arrested foreigners. Picture: Saps/The Hawks

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the 15 men were remanded in custody until 20 August 2024 for legal representation. The women together with the toddlers were also remanded in custody and their case was postponed to Tuesday, 13 August 2024, for age determination and legal representation.

Unemployment increases again in second quarter

The official unemployment rate in South Africa increased again in the second quarter by 0.6% to 33.5%.

Statistics SA (StatsSA) released the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the second quarter on Tuesday.

Picture: iStock

There was a decrease of 92 000 in the number of employed people during the period to 16.7 million. While there was an increase of 158 000 in the number of unemployed to 8.4 million compared to the first quarter, resulting in an increase of 66 000 (0.3%) in the labour force.

Body of missing matric pupil Reza Saloojee found at Vaal Dam

Missing Greenside High School matric pupil Reza Saloojee has been found dead.

Gauteng police spokesperson Noxolo Kweza confirmed to The Citizen that the 18-year-old’s body was found on Tuesday.

Reza was on a fishing trip with his family when a strong current reportedly swept him away on Sunday afternoon. Photo: X/Abramjee

It is understood Saloojee was found about 100 metres from the spot where he was presumed to have drowned.

Tatjana Smith wants younger swimmers to get more support

She is no longer a competitive swimmer, but Tatjana Smith insists she’s not done with swimming, and she wants to ensure the next generation of South African stars are able to follow an easier path than she had to take to reach the top.

After returning home on Tuesday from the Olympic Games in Paris, where she led the national team’s six-medal haul with gold and silver in breaststroke events, Smith confirmed she had retired from competing in the pool.

Tatjana Smith, who earned two medals at the Paris Olympics, after returning home on Tuesday. Picture: Michel Bega

However, as the country’s most decorated Olympian, with four career medals, she felt she could continue to play an important role outside the pool.

