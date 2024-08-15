Daily news update: Outa calls out RTMC deception | Pensioner shoots robbers | 16 Mozambican women face deportation

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, Outa says the Road Traffic Management Corporation has misled South Africans about the reason it will not extend the validity of driving licences a 73-year-old man shot and wounded two home invaders in Gqeberha, and a court ordered the deportation of 16 Mozambican women.

Also, outgoing Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has hit back at ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba, and Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi and his wife Anastacia celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

News today: 15 August

Outa: Public misled about driving licence card validity

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) claims the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has misled South Africans as to why it will not extend the driving licence card validity period from five years to eight years for light vehicles.

Image: File/ Pretoria Rekord

The organisation’s executive director, advocate Stefanie Fick said the RTMC would not provide Outa with its research report showing how communicable diseases affect its decision while the Department of Transport told them the report does not exist.

Continue reading

Bad day at the office: Elderly man shoots two suspects in failed house robbery

The elderly are growing tired of being targeted by house robbers and are now fighting back.

Photo: iStock

In the latest incident on Tuesday evening, a 73-year-old man shot and wounded two suspects during a home robbery in Richmond Hill, in Gqeberha.

Continue reading

Court orders deportation of 16 Mozambican women, 15 others remain in custody

The Barberton Magistrate’s Court has ordered the deportation of 16 Mozambican women who were arrested in Mpumalanga on Friday.

The court did not deal with the cases against the minors, pending the availability of a probation officer and social workers. Picture: iStock

Police arrested a total of 41 Mozambican nationals on Friday at about 8pm at Kaapmuiden, Mpumalanga.

Continue reading

Gwamanda blames Mashaba for City of Joburg’s challenges

Outgoing mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has blamed ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for the City of Johannesburg’s challenges.

Outgoing mayor Kabelo Gwamanda Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Mashaba was the mayor of Johannesburg between 2016 and 2019.

Continue reading

Only 11% of Alex’s City Power customers pay for their electricity… and it used to be far worse

City Power says Alexandra Service Delivery Centre’s (SDC) revenue collection rate has increased from 4% to 11%.

City Power targeted businesses in Alexandra during its recent disconnection operations. Photo: iStock

The collection rate was at 4% when City Power began a smart meter installation project and has seen an upswing after cut-off operations and the removal of illegal connections in the area.

Continue reading

Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi and his wife celebrate 7th wedding anniversary [PICS]

South African rugby star Bongi Mbonambi and his wife, Anastacia Mbonambi, recently celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary.

Bongi Mbonambi and his wife, Anastacia Mbonambi. Picture: Instagram/@everydaylife_stacy

The pair marked the occasion with heartfelt messages on their respective Instagram pages, expressing love and gratitude for each other.

Continue reading

Fierce competition in SAMA 2024 Record of the Year nominations

The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) have unveiled the nominees for the prestigious Motsepe Foundation Record of the Year and RiSA Audio Visual (RAV) Music Video of the Year awards.

South African artists, Tyla and Tyler ICU. Pictures: Instagram

Celebrating its 30th edition, the SAMAs continue to honour the best in South African music.

Continue reading

Lukhanyo Am and Jesse Kriel: Outside centre rivals now Bok midfield partners

They’ve been rivals for the Springbok No 13 jersey for a number of years, but on Saturday Lukhanyo Am and Jesse Kriel will be team-mates, and centre partners, when the world champions take on the Wallabies in their second Rugby Championship match of the season in Perth (11.55am).

Lukhanyo Am will play inside centre for the Boks against Australia this weekend. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

It wasn’t that long ago that Am was the first choice Bok outside centre, with Kriel filling a spot on the bench or playing a back-up role, but in recent times it has been Kriel wearing the No 13 jersey and Am fulfilling the back-up duties.

Continue reading

Van Rooyen pens emotional farewell to Stellies after Pirates move

Following his move to Orlando Pirates, Deano van Rooyen has penned a heartfelt farewell to his former club Stellenbosch FC.

Captain Deano van Rooyen of Stellenbosch FC leads team into stadium during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 game against Polokwane City at Danie Craven Stadium in April 2024. (Reinhardt Hamman/BackpagePix)

On Monday, the Buccaneers confirmed the signing of Van Rooyen on a three-year deal with a two-year option.

Continue reading