Daily news update: Outa calls out RTMC deception | Pensioner shoots robbers | 16 Mozambican women face deportation
In today’s news, Outa says the Road Traffic Management Corporation has misled South Africans about the reason it will not extend the validity of driving licences a 73-year-old man shot and wounded two home invaders in Gqeberha, and a court ordered the deportation of 16 Mozambican women.
Also, outgoing Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has hit back at ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba, and Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi and his wife Anastacia celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.
News today: 15 August
Outa: Public misled about driving licence card validity
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) claims the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has misled South Africans as to why it will not extend the driving licence card validity period from five years to eight years for light vehicles.
The organisation’s executive director, advocate Stefanie Fick said the RTMC would not provide Outa with its research report showing how communicable diseases affect its decision while the Department of Transport told them the report does not exist.
Bad day at the office: Elderly man shoots two suspects in failed house robbery
The elderly are growing tired of being targeted by house robbers and are now fighting back.
In the latest incident on Tuesday evening, a 73-year-old man shot and wounded two suspects during a home robbery in Richmond Hill, in Gqeberha.
Court orders deportation of 16 Mozambican women, 15 others remain in custody
The Barberton Magistrate’s Court has ordered the deportation of 16 Mozambican women who were arrested in Mpumalanga on Friday.
Police arrested a total of 41 Mozambican nationals on Friday at about 8pm at Kaapmuiden, Mpumalanga.
Gwamanda blames Mashaba for City of Joburg’s challenges
Outgoing mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has blamed ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for the City of Johannesburg’s challenges.
Mashaba was the mayor of Johannesburg between 2016 and 2019.
Only 11% of Alex’s City Power customers pay for their electricity… and it used to be far worse
City Power says Alexandra Service Delivery Centre’s (SDC) revenue collection rate has increased from 4% to 11%.
The collection rate was at 4% when City Power began a smart meter installation project and has seen an upswing after cut-off operations and the removal of illegal connections in the area.
Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi and his wife celebrate 7th wedding anniversary [PICS]
South African rugby star Bongi Mbonambi and his wife, Anastacia Mbonambi, recently celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary.
The pair marked the occasion with heartfelt messages on their respective Instagram pages, expressing love and gratitude for each other.
Fierce competition in SAMA 2024 Record of the Year nominations
The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) have unveiled the nominees for the prestigious Motsepe Foundation Record of the Year and RiSA Audio Visual (RAV) Music Video of the Year awards.
Celebrating its 30th edition, the SAMAs continue to honour the best in South African music.
Lukhanyo Am and Jesse Kriel: Outside centre rivals now Bok midfield partners
They’ve been rivals for the Springbok No 13 jersey for a number of years, but on Saturday Lukhanyo Am and Jesse Kriel will be team-mates, and centre partners, when the world champions take on the Wallabies in their second Rugby Championship match of the season in Perth (11.55am).
It wasn’t that long ago that Am was the first choice Bok outside centre, with Kriel filling a spot on the bench or playing a back-up role, but in recent times it has been Kriel wearing the No 13 jersey and Am fulfilling the back-up duties.
Van Rooyen pens emotional farewell to Stellies after Pirates move
Following his move to Orlando Pirates, Deano van Rooyen has penned a heartfelt farewell to his former club Stellenbosch FC.
On Monday, the Buccaneers confirmed the signing of Van Rooyen on a three-year deal with a two-year option.
