Daily news update: ‘There is nothing we beg from the EFF’ | NFP leaves MK part out in KZN | Khumalo’s bid dismissed

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has outlined the party’s coalition plans just hours before the first sitting of Parliament on Friday.

Meanwhile, the National Freedom Party (NFP) will enter the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Furthermore, expelled uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party founder and leader Jabulani Khumalo has suffered a second legal blow.

News Today: 14 June 2024

The weather service has not issued any weather warnings but expect varied conditions across provinces from cool and fine to partly cloudy. – full weather forecast here.

Mbalula: There is nothing we beg from the EFF

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has outlined the party’s coalition plans just hours before the first sitting of Parliament on Friday.

The ANC has been in power for 30 years but lost its majority in the 29 May elections. It secured just over 40% of the national vote, while the main opposition, the DA, got 21.8%.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

It has been meeting with 17 parties over the last few days to discuss coalitions, including the EFF. However, Mbalula said the two parties did not see eye to eye on the Government of National Unity proposed by the ANC.

Stellenbosch University’s Wilgenhof ‘Res of Horrors’ should close- Panel

On 9 January this year, Stellenbosch University (SU) unlocked two rooms in the mysterious Wilgenhof men’s residence.

The shocking discoveries made in the 120-year-old residence sent shockwaves through the country and left the university stunned.

The punishment room with the names of members of the Nagligte against the walls.

Now the residence may have to close its doors at the end of the year. This is the main recommendation of a panel appointed by the Rectorate of the SU to investigate the contents of apparently ritualistic items and practices in the two rooms.

MK party slams ‘conglomerate of rejects’ as NFP leaves them out in the cold in KZN

The National Freedom Party (NFP) will enter the Government of National Unity (GNU).

This was announced by its leader President Ivan Barnes on Thursday.

NFP president Ivan Barnes. Photo: Supplied.

He announced the party will join the ANC, DA and IFP in forming a government in KZN, leaving the MK party without power despite it getting the most votes in the province last month.

10 years imprisonment for man who killed Transport Minister’s family

The Ladysmith Regional Court on Thursday sentenced Celumusa Ngwenya, to an effective 10 years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to six counts of culpable homicide.

The 35-year-old’s plea relates to the motor vehicle accident that occurred on 17 July 2022, on the N11 highway, outside Ladysmith which claimed the lives of six people who were family members of Transport Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga lost six family members in a horror car crash outside Ladysmith in 2022. Photo: X/Vehicle Trackers

The deceased were aged between four and 40 years old. Following the accident and investigations, Ngwenya appeared in court in January this year on a summons.

Court dismisses Khumalo’s bid to be reinstated on MK Parly list

Expelled uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party founder and leader Jabulani Khumalo has suffered a second legal blow.

This comes after the Western Cape High Court on Thursday dismissed Khumalo’s bid to be reinstated on the party’s candidate list and sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP).

Expelled uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party founder and leader Jabulani Khumalo. Photo: X/@IamMzilikazi

The court handed down judgment on Thursday, the same day it heard intense arguments from the MK party and Khumalo’s lawyers.

In other news today:

