Expect varied conditions from cool and fine to partly cloudy

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 14 June 2024.

The weather service has not issued any weather warnings but expect varied conditions across provinces from cool and fine to partly cloudy. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 14 June

Severe weather warnings

The weather service has not issued any severe weather warnings or advisories for Friday, 14 June 2024.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 14 June

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and cool conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy weather in the east with morning fog patches along the escarpment and southern highveld; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool but warm in the lowveld. Morning frost can be expected in the Highveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, with morning frost expected in the south-west.

North-West province:

Fine and cool conditions await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see morning fog in the east, otherwise it will be fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. Fog patches can be expected along the coast by the evening.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather with morning fog patches over the south-western parts in the morning, where it will become partly cloudy; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm in places in the north. It will become partly cloudy along the south coast during the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be fine and warm, but cool in places in the north. It will become partly cloudy along the coast in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will start with morning fog in the south-east; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with rain over the extreme north-eastern parts in the morning. It will become fine in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.