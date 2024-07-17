Daily news update: Prisoner brags of comfort | Lawyer nabbed for Freitag murder | Emfuleni official loses defamation case
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news, correctional services has responded to a video of an inmate boasting about his free food, electricity, education and the use of a cellphone, disgraced former lawyer Rudolph Lubbe has been arrested after going on the run for former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag’s murder, and Emfuleni Local Municipality supply chain manager Jason Mkhwane saw his defamation case dismissed with costs.
Also, Sports. Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie says the Afrikaans language will be preserved and receive fair treatment under his watch, the Presidency has refuted allegations it is bugging everyone, and US-based Nara Smith has been called out once again for copying a South African content creator’s video featuring meal preparation.
News today: 17 July 2024
Correctional services ‘appalled’ by inmate bragging about comfortable life in prison (VIDEO)
A video circulating on social media has sparked outrage and debate about the conditions and privileges afforded to prisoners in South Africa.
The video features an inmate claiming that life in prison is comfortable, with access to free food, electricity, and education, as well as the ability to use a cellphone to post on social media.
Fleeing lawyer arrested for Jacques Freitag murder in Nelspruit
In a dramatic development in the shock murder case of former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag, police have arrested disgraced former lawyer Rudolph “Rudie” Lubbe in Nelspruit (now Mbombela) on Tuesday, 16 July.
Lubbe has been on the run from the law with his long-time lover, Shantellè Oosthuizen, after the police in Hercules, Pretoria, obtained warrants of arrest for the couple on charges of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Ex-Emfuleni CFO wins defamation case after accusing colleague of corruption, judge says it’s ‘proven facts’
Emfuleni Local Municipality supply chain manager, Jason Mkhwane, suffered a legal blow after his defamation case against the municipality’s former chief financial officer (CFO) was dismissed.
Mkhwane sued ex-colleague, Andile Dyakala, accusing the former Emfuleni municipality CFO of defamation in a work WhatsApp group.
‘Afrikaans will take its rightful place’ – McKenzie reassures organisation
Sports. Arts & Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie says the Afrikaans language will receive fair treatment under his watch.
McKenzie said he had met with the Afrikaanse Taal Museum, which works to preserve the Afrikaans language and culture in South Africa, and reassured its representatives that the language will be treated like all official South African languages.
WATCH: Presidency refutes Sisulu’s claims about Goolam and bugging everybody
African National Congress (ANC) veteran Lindiwe Sisulu is adamant that the information she shared in a media briefing on Monday is credible. The former minister spoke about how she had been harassed on social media by a person using the handle Goolam and how the Ministry of Intelligence “bugged everybody”.
She alleged that a person employed by the Presidency is responsible for the Goolam handle on X, formerly known as Twitter.
‘Hawu, she is still at it?’ social media reacts to another Nara Smith video similar to Onezwa Mbola’s
US-based Nara Smith recently posted a video of herself on TikTok preparing rice noodles, just a day after South African-based Onezwa Mbola did Biang Biang noodles.
Social media foodies who follow both content creators spotted the similarities and spoke with a sense of vindication for Mbola.
Trump assassination attempt: How some are benefitting from it
People who’ve had near-death experiences are usually left with a sense of heightened purpose and regardless of the circumstances that led to that precarious moment, they are showered with empathy.
Whether you think Donald Trump’s assassination attempt at a campaign rally was staged or a genuine attempt by the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks to take his life, the former US president has gained more popularity from the whole incident.
Salmaan Moerat to lead new-look Springbok team against Portugal
Salmaan Moerat will take over the Springbok captaincy for the first time when he leads a squad featuring seven uncapped players in a first Test with emerging nation Portugal in the final match of the Incoming Series in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus included all seven of the uncapped players in his training squad for the historic Test, which will also be the first time the Boks have been refereed by a woman, with Scotland’s Hollie Davidson taking the whistle.
Mokwena wasn’t shocked at his Sundowns exit
New Wydad Casablanca head coach Rulani Mokwena is adamant in his view that a sporting director can’t have the final say on transfer matters. Mokwena shockingly parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns recently due to reports of a fallout with Flemming Berg.
The 37-year-old has since found a new home in North Africa where he’s expected to bring back glory days at the three-time Caf Champions League winners. Although Mokwena didn’t want to be drawn into the much-publicised break in relations with Berg, he was clear about the roles both parties should play.
