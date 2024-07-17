Joburg will provide more protection if needed, says mayor after forensic investigator’s murder

The Joburg mayor visited the family of Zenzele Benedict Sithole on Tuesday.

Johannesburg mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda says the metropolitan municipality will offer extra protection for the city’s Group Forensics and Investigation Services (GFIS) investigators, if necessary.

On Tuesday, Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda visited the family of Zenzele Benedict Sithole, a forensic investigator who was recently murdered.

Sithole was shot and killed last week in Johannesburg while travelling home.

The Gauteng police are investigating his murder, but no arrests have been made yet.

There has been speculation that at the time of his death, Sithole was investigating a corruption case allegedly involving officials from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).

Gwamanda on GFIS work

Speaking to the media outside Sithole’s home, Gwamanda said the 55-year-old was a former member of the Hawks.

Sithole joined the GFIS in 2017, an entity responsible for investigating fraud, corruption, and maladministration in the City of Joburg.

The mayor explained the GFIS unit undertook “a wide variety of special projects”, including investigating hijacked buildings.

“The one that was referenced earlier of JMPD, I do not know who the investigating officers were, but I know for a fact that that case has since been handed over, in 2017 or 2018, to the Hawks for investigations,” Gwamanda said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: ‘I only have eight bodyguards not 10,’ says Joburg mayor Gwamanda

“I want to reiterate that we are fully compliant with the law in terms of bringing finality or assisting as best as we can to uproot this criminal element that exists,” added Gwamanda.

He stated that if the South African Police Service (Saps) requested any information on investigations, the city would make it available.

Gwamanda said he was unable to reveal details of the case that Sithole was working on at the time of his death.

Mr. Zenzele Bennedict Sithole, was a forensic investigator for our GFIS Unit, who was handling cases including hijacked buildings, We send our condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/mkMlzziGfD — Exec. Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda (@KabeloGwamanda) July 16, 2024

Gwamanda further told journalists that GFIS investigators typically receive support from both the JMPD and the police for their operations, as some of the unit’s functions fall outside the city’s jurisdiction.

“It is a concern for all our investigators. That’s why we have, together with the MMC of public safety, engaged on how to assist the kind of investigations that are underway and, if there is an additional level of protection required for our officials, then we need to provide it,” the mayor added.

‘City of Joburg will not be deterred’

Last week, Gwamanda released a statement following Sithole’s murder, expressing his condolences to Sithole’s family.

“As the city, we are most grateful for his diligent service and contribution in our efforts to root out malfeasance,” the statement read.

The mayor said he hoped the police would leave no stone unturned in their investigation.

READ MORE: Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda splurges over R6m per year for personal protection

“Without fear or doubt, I can expressly confirm that the city will not be deterred in its efforts to fight against corruption and malfeasance.

“If indeed Mr Sithole is a victim of his contribution to this effort, in his name we will ensure that we flush out the air from the chambers of our city for those who are corrupt and involved in nefarious activities.

“While all possible leads must be assessed, investigated and tested, this must be done with due diligence and sensitivity to the family and colleagues of the deceased and to avoid placing the lives of others, the colleagues of Mr Sithole in particular, at risk,” Gwamanda said.