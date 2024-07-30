Daily news update: Tatjana Smith wins gold | Zuma expelled from ANC | NPA prosecutes 95 Libyans

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes Tatjana Smith earned the nation’s first gold medal on a spectacular third day of competition for Team SA on Monday, with the national squad raking in two more podium places as they continued their impressive start to the Olympic Games in Paris.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) has officially cut ties with former president Jacob Zuma.

Furthermore, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will prosecute the 95 Libyan nationals arrested at a farm in White River, Mpumalanga, as they make their first court appearance on Monday.

News Today: 30 July 2024

The weather service has warned of very cold conditions in parts of Western Cape and Northern Cape and coastal warnings for damaging winds and waves were issued. – full weather forecast here.

Tatjana Smith wins gold in the pool as Team SA’s medal tally rises to three

Smith won a thrilling battle in the women’s 100m breaststroke final last night to secure her third career Olympic medal.

Tatjana Smith in action during the 100m breaststroke event at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP

The 27-year-old star launched a gutsy chase in the closing stages of the race, after turning in fourth position, snatching the lead at the death to secure victory in 1:05.28. Qianting Tang of China was edged into the runner-up position in 1:05.54.

Senzo Meyiwa trial: State wants to bring witness back to ‘clarify aspects’ of cellphone evidence

The state in the Senzo Meyiwa trial plans to recall a witness to “clarify certain aspects” related to the cellphone records of the accused.

Vodacom forensic liaison supervisor, Pinky Vythilingam wrapped up her evidence in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday following the conclusion of her cross-examination.

State Prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi is seen at Pretoria High Court on 15 September 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

Vythilingam faced rigorous questioning as she testified about the calls and cellphone movements of the five men accused of Meyiwa’s murder.

‘Running on a dangerous platform’: ANC confirms Zuma’s expulsion

The African National Congress (ANC) has officially cut ties with former president Jacob Zuma.

This after the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) resolved to expel him from the party following a disciplinary hearing held on 23 July in his absence.

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Zuma did not attend his disciplinary hearing, insisting on an in-person session, as opposed to the party’s virtual hearing.

Hawks arrest CI operative for stealing from Secret Services Account

A 48-year-old warrant officer made his first appearance in court on Monday after allegedly stealing R134 000 from the Secret Services Account.

The former crime intelligence (CI) operative appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court a day after he was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) detectives in the Botshabelo township, Free State.

Photo: iStock

He is charged with fraud, forgery, and uttering.

No deportation as NPA decides to prosecute 95 Libyans arrested in Mpumalanga

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will prosecute the 95 Libyan nationals arrested at a farm in White River, Mpumalanga, as they make their first court appearance on Monday.

Last Friday, the suspects were apprehended during a joint raid at the farm, which is accredited as a security training facility but was allegedly used as an illegal military training camp.

95 Libyans were arrested on 26 July 2024 when police raided a suspected military camp in White River, Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied/Saps

Military training equipment, including licensed firearms, were discovered at the site.

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

