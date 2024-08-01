Daily news update: Thabo Bester court drama | Pretoria Girls High pupil suspended | Dr John Kani receives OBE

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes in yet another drama-filled court appearance by Thabo Bester, the convicted killer and rapist made several demands, which were denied by the judge.

Meanwhile, yet another grade 12 pupil from Pretoria High School for Girls has been suspended amid claims of racism.

Furthermore, world-renowned thespian Dr John Kani formally received his Order of the British Empire (OBE) from the British High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa, Antony Phillipson.

News Today: 30 July 2024

The weather service has warned of strong winds, severe thunderstorms, and high fire danger in parts of South Africa. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Judge denies Thabo Bester’s ‘unripe’ request as department refutes his claims of ‘inhumane’ conditions

In yet another drama-filled court appearance by Thabo Bester, the convicted killer and rapist made several demands, which were denied by the judge.

Bester and his eight co-accused appeared in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Wednesday for pre-trial hearing.

Thabo Bester addressing the court at his previous court appearance on 5 May. Picture: Gallo Images

The hearing got heated at one stage when Judge Cagney Musi and Bester’s lawyer, Advocate Lerato Moela, disagreed on whether the application to ease the convict’s prison conditions should be heard.

CONTINUE READING: Judge denies Thabo Bester’s ‘unripe’ request as department refutes his claims of ‘inhumane’ conditions

Two SANDF members injured after leopard attack at air force base

The South African Air Force (SAAF) said it is aware of, and investigating, the recent leopard attacks at Air Force Base (AFB) Hoedspruit that left two members injured but in a stable condition.

The attacks occurred during the past weekend, Friday to Sunday, at the base in Drakensig, Limpopo.

iStock photo for illustrative purposes: A Leopard walks towards the camera in the Kruger National Park.

According to AFP, the two injured South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members were “mostly scratched”.

CONTINUE READING: Two SANDF members injured after leopard attack at air force base

Another Pretoria Girls High pupil suspended after video with ‘racial undertones’

Yet another grade 12 pupil from Pretoria High School for Girls has been suspended amid claims of racism.

The matriculant’s suspension was confirmed by the Gauteng Department of Education on Wednesday after a video of her making statements with racial undertones circulated on social media.

School classroom. Picture: iStock

The pupil reportedly recorded the video in February this year.

CONTINUE READING: Another Pretoria Girls High pupil suspended after video with ‘racial undertones’

5 pupils die after bus and train collide in Mpumalanga

Five pupils died when a bus they were in collided with a moving train on the R104 in Mpumalanga on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened near Mafube Village, between Wonderfontein and Arnot, while the bus driver was attempting to cross a railway line.

The scene of the accident. Photo: Supplied

The bus was transporting about 30 pupils from Morneg School.

CONTINUE READING: 5 pupils die after bus and train collide in Mpumalanga

Dr John Kani formally receives Order of the British Empire

World-renowned thespian Dr John Kani formally received his Order of the British Empire (OBE) from the British High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa, Antony Phillipson.

Late last year, the 80-year-old actor was announced as a recipient of the OBE in recognition of his services to drama and theatre by King Charles III.

Dr John Kani receiving his Order of the British Empire (OBE) from the British High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa, Antony Phillipson.

On Tuesday night dignitaries attended the formal handover at the residence of the British High Commissioner in Tshwane.

CONTINUE READING: Dr John Kani formally receives Order of the British Empire

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Principal blamed for Daveyton drownings | 5 die in CIT shootout | Pretoria Girls High racism probe