Daily news update: Ramaphosa ‘didn’t collapse at all’, Mbalula criticised about lie, Nzimande hits back at corruption allegations

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, President Cyril Ramaphosa says claims he was admitted to hospital were exaggerated, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula has been criticised after admitting the ANC lied about Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla ‘security measures’, and Nzimande hits back at Nsfas corruption allegations.

We also look at Oscar Pistorius being willing to sweep and park cars at church, baggage theft at OR Tambo, KwaZulu-Natal’s flooding death toll, Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana falling victim to a fake social media account impersonating her, winners at the Golden Globes and Heinrich Klaasen retiring from Test cricket.

News today: 9 January 2024

‘I didn’t collapse at all’ – Ramaphosa dismisses ‘exaggerated’ ICU claims

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reassured South Africans that he is in perfect health as he leads the African National Congress’ (ANC) birthday celebration in Mpumalanga.

President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This after claims on social media that Ramaphosa fell ill on Sunday and was admitted to the Military Hospital in Pretoria.

Mbalula’s admission ANC lied about Zuma’s Nkandla fire pool ‘an insult to constitution’

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has been highly criticised for admitting that his party lied to South Africans about former president Jacob Zuma‘s swimming pool at his home in Nkandla.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

Addressing members of the ANC at the Mjindi Town Hall in Barberton on Sunday, Mbalula took South Africans back to 2014, when then public protector Thuli Madonsela found in her report that former president Jacob Zuma should repay some of the money spent on the “security measures” done in Nkandla.

‘My conscious is clear, I have nothing to hide’ – Nzimande hits back at Nsfas corruption allegations

The Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande, who has been accused of siphoning millions of rands from corrupt National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) dealings has hit back against the allegations saying that the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) was just out to destroy his good name.

Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande.

“I wish to once again assure the South African public that as Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, I have never used any money from any of my department’s entities for the purpose of funding the South African Communist Party as was maliciously and falsely suggested in the Outa report.

Cleaning the slate: Oscar Pistorius sweeping church floors, parking cars?

Olympian and Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, who ran Bible studies and prayer meetings during the eight years he spent behind bars before his parole release last Friday, is reportedly keen to sweep the floors of the Dutch Reformed Church Waterkloof as part of his parole “penance”.

Oscar Pistorius Reeva Steenkamp, the Dutch Reformed Church.

The 37-year-old double amputee could even be donning a yellow bib and directing cars of the congregation to parking areas “as it gets very busy on Sunday mornings”.

ACSA regrets theft of possessions after baggage was tampered with at OR Tambo

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has confirmed it is aware of and regrets a recent incident at OR Tambo International Airport where a passenger’s baggage was tampered with and possessions stolen.

Illustration purposes.

Jabulani Khambule, ACSA Regional General Manager of OR Tambo International Airport said ACSA was cooperating with the relevant airline and baggage handling company to ensure they thoroughly investigate the incident and the perpetrators are brought to book.

Swept to sea: KwaZulu-Natal weather crisis leads to an increased death toll

KwaZulu-Natal is struggling to recover from severe weather conditions between the festive season and January, the province found itself in a state of continuous mourning and recovery.

Image: eThekwini Metro/ Facebook

The death toll from recent devastating floods increased to 40 recently, with five people still missing.

Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana does not have TikTok

The Deputy Minister for the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Pinky Kekana, has now also fallen victim to a fake social media account impersonating her and offering what government calls “untrue promises”.

A TikTok account claiming to belong to Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana has been declared as fake.

The fake account was discovered on TikTok a few days after government announced that it found at least 25 fake Facebook accounts purporting to belong to the Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Tembisile Ndabeni-Abrahams.

ANC cannot be ‘airbrushed out of existence’ – Ramaphosa

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said the African National Congress (ANC) said he is convinced that the ruling party cannot be easily removed from power.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was speaking at a cake-cutting event at the Mbombela stadium in Mpumalanga on Monday, 8 January at the party’s 112th birthday celebrations.

‘The greatest thing that ever happened’ – Thabo Rametsi and Bokang welcome baby girl

Actor and producer Thabo Rametsi and his wife Bokang have announced the birth of their little girl.

Thabo Rametsi in 'Blood Psalms'.

The Kalushi star confirmed the good news on Instagram on Monday, gushing over his wife and their little princess.

‘Oppenheimer’ tops Golden Globes on bittersweet night for ‘Barbie’

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s drama about the inventor of the atomic bomb, topped the Golden Globes on Sunday – but its fellow summer smash hit Barbie missed out on best comedy film honors to Poor Things.

Irish actor Cillian Murphy poses in the press room with the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for "Oppenheimer" during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 7, 2024.

Oppenheimer took five prizes including best drama, best director for Nolan, best score, as well as acting trophies for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

Another blow for Proteas as Heinrich Klaasen quits Test cricket

Heinrich Klaasen has called time on his Test career, having played four matches for the Proteas.

Heinrich Klaasen is no longer available for the Proteas Test team.

Klaasen has been overlooked by the Proteas selectors, who’ve opted to back Kyle Verreynne with the wicket-keeping gloves, while before that Quinton de Kock was the regular wicket-keeper for the Proteas.

Arsenal need ‘reset’ after FA Cup exit to Liverpool: Arteta

Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal need a psychological “reset” after missing a host of chances in their 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the FA Cup third round.

Mikel Arteta believed his side deserved to be the victors in their FA Cup defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

Arteta’s side should have been in complete control of Sunday’s clash after a dominant first half at the Emirates Stadium.

