Western Cape’s R26bn tourism surge fuels job hopes

Meyer linked the tourism boom directly to employment, highlighting the province's position, with the lowest unemployment rate in the country.

The Western Cape’s tourism sector is surging ahead, pulling in nearly R26 billion from 1.5 million international visitors in 2025, a quarter of South Africa’s total tourism revenue, as the province positions itself as the country’s economic bright spot.

New data from South African Tourism shows 1.5 million international tourists visited the province last year, accounting for a quarter of South Africa’s total international tourism revenue.

The figures also reveal an 11.1% increase in international arrivals, pointing to sustained global demand.

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism Ivan Meyer said the numbers reflect a sector that is not only growing but delivering tangible benefits.

“The Western Cape’s tourism performance in 2025 confirms that our province remains a top choice for both international and domestic travellers,” Meyer said.

“We are building a tourism economy that continues to create jobs, supports communities, and protects our natural heritage.”

Jobs and growth linked to tourism surge

Meyer linked the tourism boom directly to employment, highlighting the province’s position as having the lowest unemployment rate in the country.

“When tourism grows, jobs are created,” he said, describing the Western Cape as “the land of opportunity”.

The province’s performance reinforces its standing as a leading tourism hub on the continent, bolstered by continued investment and global appeal.

UK and Germany drive international arrivals

The United Kingdom and Germany remained the Western Cape’s biggest international source markets in 2025, signalling strong demand from long-haul travellers.

Domestic tourism also rebounded sharply, with approximately four million overnight trips recorded, a 15.4% increase. The province achieved the highest average domestic spend per overnight trip in the country at R3 172.

“These figures demonstrate the Western Cape’s ability to attract higher-value visitors and to support a wide range of tourism businesses, even in a constrained economic environment,” Meyer said.

Responsible tourism earns global recognition

The province’s tourism success was further reinforced at the WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Awards 2026, where several Western Cape organisations were recognised.

The V&A Waterfront Academy and Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company secured Gold Awards for excellence in skills development, environmental management and inclusive economic impact.

Unexplored Cape Town received a Silver Award for community-based tourism, while the Cape Tourist Guides Association was named “One to Watch”. Stellenbosch-based Township & Village was also praised for its community-driven model.

“These award winners show what is possible when tourism is designed to benefit local people as much as visitors,” Meyer said.

“They set an example for the sector not only in the Western Cape, but across Africa.”

Strategy shifts to sustain growth

Despite rising domestic travel volumes nationally, spending per trip remains under pressure. In response, the provincial government is refining its tourism strategy to strengthen resilience.

The department of economic development and tourism plans to promote value-for-money offerings, expand travel beyond major hotspots, and support responsible tourism practices that create jobs and grow small businesses.

“Our approach is clear,” Meyer said.

“Tourism must work for the people of the Western Cape. By combining strong demand, responsible leadership, and targeted support, we are ensuring that tourism growth translates into real and lasting value for our communities.”