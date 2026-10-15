Free schooling, jailing parents, and testing teachers: What SA’s biggest parties are saying about education

Here is what the ANC, DA, EFF and the MK party said about education in their manifestos...

With local government elections approaching, education remains an important issue for South Africa’s political parties.

The ANC, DA, EFF and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party outlined their education priorities in their 2024 national election manifestos, setting out different approaches to improving access, school infrastructure, teaching standards, and pupil support.

Their proposals range from free education at every level and eradicating pit latrines to improving literacy, expanding technical training, and strengthening student accommodation.

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Here is what the four political parties said about education in their 2024 manifestos.

ANC

The ANC pledged to expand access to early childhood development (ECD), promising to “ensure universal access to quality early child development by 2030”.

The party also committed to fostering a culture of reading, numeracy and technological skills, while expanding skills development programmes in emerging fields such as data analytics and artificial intelligence.

On post-school education, the ANC said it would strengthen the sector through better coordination, improved quality and greater responsiveness to labour market needs.

It also pledged to expand vocational and technical training in schools and post-school institutions and build additional technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges and community colleges.

Student accommodation featured in its proposals.

“[We will] fast track the public provision of student residences, using current expenditure on subsidies from NSFAS, to address the backlog in student accommodation,” the party noted.

The ANC also committed to expanding digital learning opportunities, investing in specialist medical training, and improving access to second-chance and lifelong learning.

DA

The DA placed foundational learning at the centre of its education proposals, identifying improved reading and numeracy skills as priorities in the first years of schooling.

Its stated target was to increase the percentage of Grade 4 pupils who could read for meaning from 19% to 60%.

To achieve this, the party proposed dedicating the first two hours of each school day in the foundation phase, from Grade R to Grade 3, to reading and writing, alongside an hour for numeracy.

The DA also proposed ensuring that every child received 210 full teaching days annually, emphasising the importance of a culture of being “present, punctual, and prepared”.

“Good time management and adequate preparation by officials, educators and learners will do more than any other intervention to improve education without increasing costs.”

The DA pledged to introduce national literacy and numeracy tests at the end of the foundation phase, with results released to parents and interventions in schools with high failure rates.

It also proposed testing teacher competence before educators entered the profession and introducing independent national tests at the end of Grades 3, 6, and 9.

On school governance, the DA proposed establishing independent School Evaluation Authorities in every province to assess schools and publish reports on their performance.

Other priorities included improving access to quality Grade R, ensuring internet access and providing free digital content in schools.

The party also pledged to defend mother-tongue education and introduce “greater curriculum diversification from Grade 9 onwards so that learners can pursue vocational, technical, and academic education depending on their aptitudes and needs.”

EFF

The EFF proposed free, decolonised education for all, incorporating indigenous knowledge, sovereignty and economic freedom into the curriculum.

“The EFF government will introduce free, decolonised education for all, incorporating topics pertaining to indigenous knowledge, sovereignty, and economic freedom in the curricula,” it said.

The party also called for compulsory school attendance, proposing that parents who did not send their children to school be criminalised.

School infrastructure featured prominently in its commitments. The EFF pledged to eradicate pit latrines, replace unsafe school structures and ensure schools had clean water, electricity, security and adequate sanitation.

It also promised to provide every pupil with a tablet loaded with study material, tutorials and educational videos, while expanding computer literacy and introducing smart classrooms.

On nutrition, the party committed to providing two nutritious meals a day to pupils throughout the year, including school holidays.

“The EFF government will provide two nutritious meals for all learners throughout the year (including school holidays).”

Other proposals included scholar transport for pupils living more than 2km from their schools, building hostels where transport was impractical and establishing specialised schools for children with autism.

The party also proposed employing remedial teachers in all schools, appointing social workers and nurses, expanding libraries and science laboratories, and making career guidance compulsory in high schools.

On the curriculum, the EFF pledged to introduce indigenous languages as the foundation of education across all provinces and abolish the Independent Examinations Board (IEB).

“‘One education system, one country’ – Under the EFF government, all students will fall under one school system, and all matric learners will write the same examinations,” it added.

MK party

In the party’s 2024 national manifesto, the MK party proposed making education free and compulsory from kindergarten through to postgraduate studies.

The party also pledged to address school infrastructure challenges through a state-led building programme, promising that educational facilities and materials would meet minimum norms and standards within five years.

It proposed increasing operational budgets at least in line with inflation and pupil enrolment and making nutrition a priority.

“All schools and early education centres will serve breakfast, lunch, and an after-school meal for all children.”

On pupil wellbeing, the MK party said it would address teenage depression, pregnancy and suicide through social work support, sports and recreation coaching, health education, and comprehensive services in schools.

For higher education, it proposed expanding capacity at existing universities, diversifying academic programmes, enhancing online education and building new universities or branches in underserved regions.

The party also called for a review of the Master Skills List and the role of sector education and training authorities (Setas), alongside a human resource development strategy linking education, labour, industry and home affairs.

“[We will] ensure that the education system fosters national consciousness, promotes the use of African languages as the medium of instruction and in the pursuit and generation of knowledge,” the party said.