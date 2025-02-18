Limpopo education department done with student placements in hotspot circuits

The department said it will attend to the remaining students in the Waterberg and Mogalakwena education districts in the coming week.

More than a month after schools reopened for the academic year, the Limpopo Department of Education announced that they have successfully placed pupils across four hotspot circuits in the province.

According to the department, all eligible students in Polokwane, Mokopane, Tzaneen, and Lephalele have been allocated space in various schools as of Tuesday.

816 students placed in over a few weeks

This follows an extensive admission process, weeks after the department said only 1 600 pupils still needed to be placed.

In a statement on 24 January, the department said that most applicants were not admitted last year because their applications did not meet the set criteria. Still, they were afforded a chance to appeal.

“All qualifying unplaced pupils will be allocated space on or before 29 January 2025. This will be done when the headcount exercise and other logistics are finalised,” it added.

According to the department, Pietersburg Circuit in Polokwane had the highest number of unplaced pupils in grades R, 1, and 8.

“33 661 students were placed across all grades in the circuit, and the remaining 816 will be processed and placed accordingly,” stated the department at the time.

Students placed in the four hotspot circuits

All eligible students were allocated schools in the four hotspot circuits: Polokwane, Mokopane, Tzaneen, and Lephalele.

According to the department, most of the pupils were not admitted last year due to incomplete applications. However, they were allowed to appeal.

The department thanked parents and guardians for their patience and cooperation throughout the admission process.

“We also acknowledge the tireless efforts of our teachers and staff who worked to ensure a smooth admission process,” it said.

The department said transport arrangements would be made for students allocated spaces outside the 5-kilometre radius.

“The department remains committed to providing quality education to all pupils. It will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that every learner succeeds.”

The department said it will attend to the remaining students in the Waterberg and Mogalakwena education districts in the coming week.

