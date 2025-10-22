Matric exams: Here’s what you’re writing on Thursday

The NSC exams continue through to 27 November 2025, with matric candidates writing across six weeks of scheduled assessments.

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Thursday, 23 October, with candidates sitting for a range of practical and language assessments across both the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) streams.

Morning session

The morning session, beginning at 9am, will see DBE students writing English (HL, FAL, SAL) Paper 3.

Meanwhile, IEB candidates will write Further Studies Mathematics, Paper 1 (Standard/Core).

Afternoon papers

The afternoon session for the Department of Basic Education (DBE) candidates will see multiple language papers being written simultaneously.

DBE students will write Paper 2 for:

Arabic,

French,

Italian,

Mandarin,

Modern Greek,

Serbian,

Latin,

Spanish,

Portuguese,

Equine Studies,

Meanwhile, IEB candidates will sit for Further Studies Mathematics, Paper 2 (Elective/Extended). This exam will run for an hour, from 1pm to 2pm.

ALSO READ: Matric exams start Tuesday: Here is when you write what [TIMETABLE]

See the full NSC final exam timetable below:

See the full IEB final exam timetable below:

Study tips for exam success

Start with past papers: Work through previous years’ examination papers under timed conditions to familiarise yourself with the format and question styles.

Create summary notes: Condense your study material into concise, focused notes that highlight key concepts, formulas and definitions for quick revision.

Practice active recall: Test yourself regularly without looking at notes to strengthen memory retention and identify areas needing more attention.

Take strategic breaks: Use the Pomodoro Technique – study for 25-30 minutes, then take a 5-minute break to maintain concentration and prevent burnout.

Prioritise sleep and nutrition: Ensure adequate rest the night before examinations and eat balanced meals to maintain energy levels and mental clarity throughout the three-hour papers.

The National Senior Certificate examinations continue through to 27 November 2025, with candidates writing across six weeks of scheduled assessments.

READ NEXT: ‘You’ve got this’ – Ramaphosa sends well wishes to matrics as they write final exams