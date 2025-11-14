Matrics, here’s what you are writing on Monday

The NSC exams continue until 27 November 2025, with matric candidates left with two weeks of scheduled exams.

As matrics start week 5 of their 2025 final examinations, they still have a few more papers before the end of the line.

According to the Department of Basic Education, final examinations for both National Senior Certificate (NSC) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) are set to conclude on 27 November 2025.

NSC and IEB examinations continue on Monday, 17 November, with pupils writing several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and NSC students will write the following:

Life Sciences Paper 2

IEB candidates will write the following subjects:

Mathematical Literacy Paper 2

Physical Sciences Paper 2

Afternoon papers

In the second session, NSC candidates will sit for:

Dramatic Arts

IEB candidates will have the afternoon off, with no exam scheduled in the second session.

ALSO READ: A letter to matrics

See the full NSC final exam timetable below:

See the full IEB final exam timetable below:

Study tips for exam success

Start with past papers: Work through previous years’ examination papers under timed conditions to familiarise yourself with the format and question styles.

Create summary notes: Condense your study material into concise, focused notes that highlight key concepts, formulas and definitions for quick revision.

Practice active recall: Test yourself regularly without looking at notes to strengthen memory and identify areas that need more attention.

Take strategic breaks: Use the Pomodoro Technique – study for 25–30 minutes, then take a 5-minute break to maintain concentration and prevent burnout.

Prioritise sleep and nutrition: Ensure adequate rest the night before examinations and eat balanced meals to maintain energy levels and mental clarity throughout the three-hour papers.

The National Senior Certificate examinations continue through to 27 November 2025, with candidates writing across six weeks of scheduled assessments.

READ NEXT: DBE dismisses fake matric exam leak message