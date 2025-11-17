Matrics, here’s what you are writing on Tuesday

The NSC exams continue until 27 November 2025, with matric candidates left with less than two weeks of scheduled exams.

The 2025 matric examinations continue with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) in week five of their exams and the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students in week six.

According to the DBE, final examinations for both the National Senior Certificate (NSC) and the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) are scheduled to conclude on 27 November 2025.

NSC and IEB examinations continue on Tuesday, 18 November, with pupils writing several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and NSC students will write the following:

Geography (Rural and Urban Settlements, Economic Geography of SA and Map Work) Paper 2

IEB candidates will write the following subjects:

Computer Applications Technology 2

Afternoon papers

In the second session, NSC candidates will sit for:

Engineering Graphics and Design Paper 2

IEB candidates will write Agricultural Management Practices in the second session.

See the full NSC final exam timetable below:

See the full IEB final exam timetable below:

GDE refutes ‘misleading’ report on alleged matric exam security risks

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has strongly rejected a report suggesting that the integrity of the province’s matric examinations is under threat due to alleged corruption involving school security tenders.

The department said a report published relied solely on a DA statement and failed to seek comment from the GDE.

No breaches recorded

The department maintained that the NSC examinations in Gauteng are proceeding without incident.

“Since the commencement of the NSC examinations, there has been no record of any breach in security that could compromise the integrity or facilitation of the NSC examination process in Gauteng,” the statement reads.

The GDE confirmed that all storage and distribution points “have been allocated adequate security in line with norms and standards” and that “no question papers or scripts have been reported to be compromised”.

“All papers are handled exclusively by GDE Examination officials, not by any external service providers,” it added.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane condemned the circulation of unverified information during exam season.

“It is unfortunate and irresponsible for anyone to opportunistically share information that questions the integrity of the NSC examinations without any basis,” Chiloane said.

