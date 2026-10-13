ANC axes three Ekurhuleni councillors in pre-election crackdown, orders another to step aside

The expulsions come against the backdrop of ongoing internal tensions within the ANC in Ekurhuleni.

The ANC in Ekurhuleni has expelled three councillors with immediate effect for allegedly backing political organisations contesting elections against the party, while a fourth councillor has been ordered to step aside as the governing party tightens discipline ahead of next month’s local government elections.

Thato Mashiane, Thembinkosi Lubisi and Sibusiso Dlamini had their ANC membership terminated after the Regional Working Committee (RWC) found they had committed serious violations of the party’s constitution, including supporting or campaigning for organisations opposing the ANC’s officially endorsed candidates.

Expulsions

The Office of the Regional Secretary, Moipone Mhlongo, formally communicated the expulsions on 9 October 2026 after the ANC considered disciplinary findings, organisational reports and representations from the affected members.

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According to the ANC, the decision follows Notices to Show Cause issued on 2 October and stems from findings contained in a Special RWC report into the recall of ANC councillors.

“The findings include supporting or joining political organisations contesting elections against the ANC’s officially endorsed electoral mandate, campaigning for or acting as an agent of entities opposing officially endorsed ANC candidates, and failing to comply with official organisational policies, directives and duties,” Mhlongo said.

Discipline

Mhlongo described adherence to its constitution, organisational discipline and loyalty to party resolutions as non-negotiable obligations of membership.

“The decisions reflect the organisation’s commitment to ensuring accountability and compliance with its rules and procedures,” Mhlongo said.

The expulsions come as the ANC intensifies preparations for the 2026 Local Government Elections and seeks to tighten internal discipline amid growing political competition in Gauteng’s key metro municipalities.

Disruptions

To prevent disruptions to governance and service delivery, the ANC has already identified interim replacements in affected wards. Councillor Thabang Jiyane has been designated acting councillor for Ward 2, ANC Chief Whip Pelisa Nkunjana for Ward 71 and Councillor Lumka Poki for Ward 52.

The expulsions come against the backdrop of ongoing internal tensions within the ANC in Ekurhuleni, where a prolonged leadership battle has exposed deep divisions in the regional structure.

The conflict centred on regional chairperson Nkosindiphile Xhakaza and former regional secretary Jongizizwe Dlabathi, whose relationship deteriorated amid disputes over leadership decisions and the composition of the mayoral committee, which reduced the EFF representation and the red berets’ withdrawal from the coalition

Stand-off

The stand-off prompted intervention from higher ANC structures and fuelled uncertainty within the region ahead of the 4 November local government elections.

Dlabathi ultimately resigned as regional secretary in September. The move further highlighted fractures within the party as it prepared for a crucial electoral contest.

Step-aside

In a separate development, the RWC has instructed Ward 79 councillor Njabulo Mbonani to voluntarily step aside with immediate effect and has been given 48 hours to confirm his acceptance of the directive.

Alderman Dorah Mlambo has been earmarked to act in the position pending the necessary legal and administrative processes.

IEC

Mhlongo said it has formally approached the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the City of Ekurhuleni to declare the vacancies created by the organisational decisions.

As the party prepares for the 2026 Local Government Elections, Mhlongo said the ANC remains focused on “strengthening its structures, upholding accountability and ensuring that municipal governance and service delivery remain central to its work among the people of Ekurhuleni.”