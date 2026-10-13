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‘Vote for both’: Cosatu stuck between ANC and SACP as two parties battle

Picture of Itumeleng Mafisa

By Itumeleng Mafisa

Journalist

4 minute read

13 October 2026

04:06 pm

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Cosatu says tensions between the ANC and SACP should not divide workers.

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General Secretary of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), Solly Phetoe (L) and Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi speak to delegates at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, 12 October 2026, during the 15th national congress. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

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The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has urged workers to vote for the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the African National Congress (ANC) in the upcoming local government elections in November.

This was announced at the alliance’s 15th national congress, held at Emperors Palace, east of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

The decision to support both the ANC and the SACP was part of a group of resolutions described as the “super resolutions”.

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“We therefore resolve to reaffirm Cosatu’s commitment to the alliance and call on workers to support and vote for both the ANC and the SACP as components of the alliance,” said the federation’s Gerald Twala.

Mantashe walk-out

This resolution comes a day after ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe clashed with the SACP’s leadership at the congress.

Mantashe demanded that the SACP’s representative speak before the ANC delivered its message of support to Cosatu.

This led to confusion at the conference. Mantashe later walked out of the plenary room without giving his message of support.

He later told reporters that day that his actions were an act of “loyalty” to the ANC and not arrogance.

Unity of workers

Meanwhile, Twala said that despite the federation supporting both parties, it should stand for workers and champion the challenges that affect them.

Twala also said the electoral strategies of both the ANC and the SACP should strengthen workers’ unity instead of causing division.

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Another resolution is to engage alliance partners and affiliates through structured consultation to build unity and adopt a coordinated election strategy, including where the ANC and the SACP contest each other.

The federation also wants an urgent alliance summit to address the current challenges, including the tensions between the SACP and the ANC.

Dual membership

The ANC has discussed the complicated nature of its relationship with the SACP on many occasions, including the reality that the two alliance partners will now go head-to-head for votes in various municipalities.

The ANC constitution allows for dual membership of the two parties.

“At the same time, the NEC reaffirmed that the ANC constitution is explicit in regulating conduct during elections, providing that no member may stand for election, campaign or canvass in opposition to a candidate endorsed by the ANC.

“This provision applies without exception and constitutes a binding organisational rule that ensures coherence and discipline in the electoral arena.

“In line with this constitutional framework, the NEC has reaffirmed that all members of the ANC are obligated to campaign for the ANC and its candidates in all elections. This obligation is binding on all members, including those who hold dual membership with the SACP,” said the party in a statement in April this year.

Read more on these topics

ANC Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) Gwede Mantahse Local/municipal elections South African Communist Party (SACP)
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