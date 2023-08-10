By Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
3 minute read
10 Aug 2023
4:15 am
Elections

Voters ‘dissatisfied’ with quality of democracy in SA

By Reitumetse Makwea

Most citizens continue to face socioeconomic exclusion and persistent discrimination on the basis of race, gender and disability.

Unemployment poverty / Crime corruption
A voter places his ballot in the box at the Union Building voting station in Pretoria on 1 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
This year marked 29 years of democracy in South Africa – a democracy without development or evolution – and a “troubling economic and political trajectory risks the stability of the state”, as experts argue democracy is not what it seems. Core of democracy From its laws that “undermine democracy” to the economic and social stagnancy of South Africans, poverty, inequality, corruption and high rates of unemployment, have led to public discontent and debates about the effectiveness of the democratic system and its quality. “Democracy evolves over a period of time. At some point, people need to talk about formal participation,...

Read more on these topics