Daily news update: Mapisa-Nqakula has to hand herself over for arrest | Reddy charged with inciting violence | Mkhwebane derails deputy PP search

Here's your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will have to hand herself over for arrest.

Meanwhile, a summons has been issued to MK Party leader Visvin Reddy to appear before Chatsworth Magistrates’ Court today.

Furthermore, process of finding a replacement for former Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka will need to be restarted entirely due to a conflict of interest involving two of the candidates.

News Today: 3 April 2024

The weather service has not issued any severe weather alerts for Wednesday but anticipate scattered showers and thunderstorms in several regions. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

‘Wheels of justice now in motion’: Mapisa-Nqakula has to hand herself over for arrest

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will have to hand herself over for arrest.

This after her urgent Pretoria High Court application to block her arrest for corruption allegations was struck off the roll on Tuesday.

Gauteng High Court Judge Sulet Potterill found no urgency in her interdict application. Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/ Gallo Images

Gauteng High Court Judge Sulet Potterill found no urgency in her interdict application.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Wheels of justice now in motion’: Mapisa-Nqakula has to hand herself over for arrest

Jacob Zuma accident accused granted R500 bail

A 52-year-old man accused of crashing into a car transporting former President Jacob Zuma has been granted R500 bail.

The man, who is a first-time offender, appeared briefly in the Eshowe Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Former President Jacob Zuma. Photo: Supplied

He faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, including reckless and negligent driving.

CONTINUE READING: Jacob Zuma accident accused granted R500 bail

MK Party’s KZN leader charged with inciting violence

A summons has been issued to MK Party leader Visvin Reddy to appear before Chatsworth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He faces charges of inciting violence, following his remarks on his party’s battle with the ANC before the Electoral Court.

MK Party leader Visvin Reddy. Picture: Facebook

Reddy, a long-time Jacob Zuma supporter, said when the ANC took the MK Party to court over its registration, civil war may break out if it was not allowed to campaign and be on the ballot paper.

CONTINUE READING: MK Party’s KZN leader charged with inciting violence

Concerns as City of Joburg greenlights VIP security for councillors

The DA in the City of Johannesburg says it is worried about the cost implications of providing VIP security to councillors in the municipality.

According to the DA, the City has adopted a VIP protection policy for all councillors.

The Johannesburg City Council Chambers in Braamfontein, on 6 June 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The VIP protection policy would essentially grant public officials a sophisticated security detail comparable to those offered to the mayor and other executive members.

CONTINUE READING: Concerns as City of Joburg greenlights VIP security for councillors

Mkhwebane’s ‘conflict of interest’ derails deputy public protector search

The process of finding a replacement for former Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka will need to be restarted entirely due to a conflict of interest involving two of the candidates.

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services met on Tuesday to deliberate and select their preferred candidate for the Deputy Public Protector position after the interview process held last month.

Former Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, during the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office in Parliament on 25 August 2022. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Maverick /Leila Dougan

Seven shortlisted candidates were interviewed in the cloud of allegations of conflict of interest and perceived bias.

CONTINUE READING: Mkhwebane’s ‘conflict of interest’ derails deputy public protector search

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: DA councillor ‘monkey’ remarks | Eskom’s tariff hike | Police officer kills girlfriend