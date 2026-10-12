Eskom load reduction: These Gauteng areas face power cuts this week

The schedule lists different areas for morning interruptions from 5am to 9am and evening interruptions from 5pm to 10pm.

Residents in parts of Gauteng face scheduled electricity interruptions this week, with load reduction affecting several communities between Monday, 12 October, and Sunday, 18 October.

The schedule lists different areas for morning interruptions from 5am to 9am and evening interruptions from 5pm to 10pm, depending on the day and the designated block.

Affected areas include parts of Soweto, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and surrounding communities.

Residents should check the schedule for their area and the relevant block to determine when their electricity supply may be interrupted.

Eskom load reduction schedule for Monday

On Monday, 12 October, Block D areas will be affected between 5am and 9am. These include Moroka, Dhlamini, Klipspruit, Chiawelo, Kagiso, Khutsong, Tsakane, several Tsakane extensions and Langaville Extension 3.

Between 5pm and 10pm, Block C areas will be affected. These include Kopanong, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Jabulani, Dobsonville, Moletsane, Tladi, Emdeni, Naledi, Zola, Langaville, Danville and Mmabatho.

Other areas listed for the evening interruption include Magogwe, Koi Koi, Tloung, Tlhabologo and Braklaagte.

Tuesday’s scheduled power interruptions

On Tuesday, 13 October, Block A areas are scheduled for interruptions between 5am and 9am. The list includes Ga-Rankuwa, Ivory Park, Kaalfontein, Rabie Ridge, Duduza, Protea Glen, Protea South, Westonaria, Protea City, Meadowlands and parts of Kagiso.

From 5pm to 10pm, Block B areas will be affected. These include Dube, Meadowlands, Mofolo, Jabavu, Luipaardsvlei, Riverside, Chiawelo, Diepsloot, Cosmo City and parts of Roodepoort.

Block J areas are also listed for the evening period. These include Orange Farm, Stretford, Sharpeville, Tshepiso, Evaton, Sebokeng, Lakeside and parts of Vereeniging.

What residents can expect for the rest of the week

On Wednesday, 14 October, Block C areas are scheduled for morning interruptions, while Block D areas face evening interruptions.

On Thursday, 15 October, Block G areas are listed for the 5am to 9am period. These include Tsakane Extension 5 and 11, Zithobeni, parts of Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve South and several communities around Cullinan and Bronkhorstspruit.

Block H areas, including Vereeniging, Sharpeville, Evaton, Sebokeng, Stretford, Daveyton and Etwatwa, are scheduled for interruptions between 5pm and 10pm.

On Friday, 16 October, Block E areas, including Mapetla, Protea South, Chiawelo, Protea North, Naledi, Mapanga, Tshongweni and Nhlapo, are scheduled for morning interruptions.

Block F areas, including Diepkloof, Orlando East, Soweto, Nomzamo, Magogwe Tar Village, Mocoseng, Phefeni Village, Shebelekwano Village and Spruit View B, are listed for the evening period.

The schedule repeats the Tuesday arrangements on Saturday, 17 October, with Block A areas affected in the morning and blocks B and J in the evening.

On Sunday, 18 October, Block C areas are scheduled for the morning period, followed by Block D areas in the evening.

Check below to see if your area is affected: