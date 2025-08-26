Lamola pays tribute to late SA High Commissioner Mninwa Mahlangu

Mahlangu died on Monday on his way to a South African hospital after a short illness.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola, has paid tribute to the late South African High Commissioner in Kenya, Mninwa Mahlangu.

Diplomatic positions

Lamola’s spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, said Mahlangu was also accredited as Pretoria’s ambassador in Somalia and permanent representative to the United Nations office in Nairobi.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, announces the untimely passing of a dedicated family man and public servant.

“Ambassador Mahlangu served as the High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Republic of Somalia, and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON). His distinguished career also included a post as South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States of America.”

Condolences

He passed his condolences to the family.

“His legacy was one of unwavering dedication and love for this country. Heartfelt condolences to the family of Ambassador Mahlangu.

“The minister extends his heartfelt condolences to Ambassador Mahlangu’s family, friends, and colleagues who worked alongside him. May his memory be a source of comfort during this difficult time. His loss is deeply felt by all who knew him and by the nation he served so faithfully,” Phiri said.

Career

According to Phiri, Mahlangu, affectionately known as “MJ,” Ambassador Mahlangu was born on October 8, 1952, in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, and was a true patriot.

“His journey began as a student activist, and he went on to play a pivotal role in shaping a new, democratic South Africa.

“He was a part of the group that drafted the country’s post-apartheid constitution and was elected to the first democratic parliament in 1994. His service continued as the Deputy Chairperson and later as Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces,” Phiri said.

