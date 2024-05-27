Limpopo health department calls for calm after patient’s sudden death sparks tensions

Following a patient’s death at Praktiseer clinic, the Limpopo Health Department calls for calm as tensions rise and staff receive threats.

The Praktiseer community in Limpopo allegedly threatened to attack nursing staff at a local clinic after a patient recently passed away an hour after visiting the facility.

As a result, the Limpopo Department of Health has called for calm in the area.

According to the department, a female patient with a history of peptic ulcers and chronic hypertension arrived at the clinic on Sunday morning at around 7:30, complaining of a burning feeling in her stomach after eating spicy home-cooked meals.

Blood pressure and other vitals normal

“Upon arrival at the clinic, she was seen by the clinical nurse practitioner, who examined her and found that her blood pressure and other vitals were normal,” the department said.

The department said the patient was reportedly given Lansoloc capsules (Used for the short-term relief of heartburn and increased acidity of the stomach) and Panado tablets for the burning sensation.

She was requested to come for a follow-up consultation days later.

An hour later, the patient was reported to have collapsed and died.

Threats to attack nursing staff

“Consequently, the circumstances surrounding her passing have caused distress in the community, and allegations of threats to attack the nursing staff have also emerged.

“Police have been called to keep an eye on the staff, as they live in constant fear. This may affect the quality of service at the clinic,” the department said.

It added that it understands that such events can cause anxiety in the community.

“It is for this reason that the MEC has ordered a team to investigate, which is comprised of the forensic pathologists who will conduct an autopsy. Currently, the cause of death is unknown, and only these investigations will shed a clear light,” the department said.

It also called on the Praktiseer community members not to speculate on what could have caused this death and called for calm in the community.

‘Allow investigative processes to unfold’

“Allow all the investigative processes to unfold so that the real cause of death for the patient can be ascertained,” the department said.

Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has, on behalf of the department, sent out her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.