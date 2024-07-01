Local News

Home » News » South Africa » Local News

Avatar photo

By Alex Japho Matlala

2 minute read

1 Jul 2024

04:00 am

ANC eyes Limpopo student councils

The ANC student structures have been told to plan ahead for the upcoming SRC elections.

ANC Sasco Limpopo

Delegates singing at the ANC provincial conference at the Ranch Hotel in Polokwane, Limpopo on 5 June 2022. Picture: Gallo Images / Felix Dlangamandla

The ANC in Limpopo is gunning for the leadership of student representative councils (SRC) in all the province’s tertiary institutions, ANC provincial secretary Reuben Madazhe says.

Addressing student leadership structures from around the province, led by the South African Students Congress (Sasco), Madazhe said the ANC student structures must plan ahead for the upcoming SRC elections.

“Real contestation starts at tertiary level,” he said, noting that the ANC wanted young leaders “who have demonstrated their leadership qualities and capabilities on and outside campus”.

ALSO READ: ANC supports appointment of sacked official as Limpopo Treasury MEC

People who stood the test of time and those who will lead with precision and distinction are needed.

“These will be people who think on their feet and who know that leadership comes with responsibilities,” he said.

“We don’t need leaders who will even begin to drink expensive whiskies and wines and have pricey smart phones soon after they are elected – all in the name of outshining and bragging to those who elected them.”

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Limpopo South African Students Congress (SASCO)

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Gayton McKenzie threatens to leave GNU if PA doesn’t get Cabinet post
Politics Late GNU twist? MK party ‘seemingly’ ditches demand to fire Ramaphosa
Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding: Eskom’s forecast for the rest of winter
Opinion ‘Bunch of losers’: Even in defeat, the ANC and DA refuse to be humble
Local News Community Chat: Would you report your neighbour for having an illegal connection?

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES