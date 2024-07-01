ANC eyes Limpopo student councils

The ANC student structures have been told to plan ahead for the upcoming SRC elections.

The ANC in Limpopo is gunning for the leadership of student representative councils (SRC) in all the province’s tertiary institutions, ANC provincial secretary Reuben Madazhe says.

Addressing student leadership structures from around the province, led by the South African Students Congress (Sasco), Madazhe said the ANC student structures must plan ahead for the upcoming SRC elections.

“Real contestation starts at tertiary level,” he said, noting that the ANC wanted young leaders “who have demonstrated their leadership qualities and capabilities on and outside campus”.

People who stood the test of time and those who will lead with precision and distinction are needed.

“These will be people who think on their feet and who know that leadership comes with responsibilities,” he said.

“We don’t need leaders who will even begin to drink expensive whiskies and wines and have pricey smart phones soon after they are elected – all in the name of outshining and bragging to those who elected them.”