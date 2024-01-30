Local News

Home » News » South Africa » Local News

Avatar photo

By Brian Sokutu

Senior Print Journalist

3 minute read

30 Jan 2024

05:50 am

China-South Africa relations enter golden era in 2024

Ambassador Chen Xiaodong highlights strategic cooperation and economic growth, emphasizing shared future and global contributions.

China-South Africa relations enter golden era in 2024

South Africa and China flag together realtions textile cloth fabric texture. Picture: iStock

Describing 2024 as the beginning of a golden era of China-South Africa relations, Chinese ambassador Chen Xiaodong said his country would continue to stride through a path to modernisation and this was a key year in the implementation of their 14th five-year-plan. China to host a new Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Addressing a colourful gala event in Pretoria last night marking the Chinese New Year, Chen said China would host a new Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. “These occasions bring new opportunities for China-South Africa relations and China-Africa cooperation,” he said. “In the coming year, we look forward to working with…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

Describing 2024 as the beginning of a golden era of ChinaSouth Africa relations, Chinese ambassador Chen Xiaodong said his country would continue to stride through a path to modernisation and this was a key year in the implementation of their 14th five-year-plan.

China to host a new Forum on China-Africa Cooperation

Addressing a colourful gala event in Pretoria last night marking the Chinese New Year, Chen said China would host a new Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

“These occasions bring new opportunities for China-South Africa relations and China-Africa cooperation,” he said.

“In the coming year, we look forward to working with South Africa to better implement our two presidents’ important consensus, strengthen dialogue, exchanges, cooperation and actively build stronger partnerships.

“We look forward to jointly building a high-level China-South Africa community with a shared future, making greater contributions to promoting world peace, stability and development.”

ALSO READ: Year of the Dragon fest celebrates SA-China cooperation

SA’s biggest trading partner for 15 years

For 15 years, China has been South Africa’s biggest trading partner.

“In 2023, our bilateral trade volume was $55.6 billion [about R1.1 trillion]. China-South Africa relations have gone beyond the bilateral spheres, carrying stronger strategic significance and global reach. Our relations have set a fine example for China-Africa and South-South cooperation.”

China’s gross domestic product last year reached over 126 trillion yuan (about R330 trillion), up by 5.2% year-on-year.

Said Chen: “This growth rate is the fastest among all major economies in the world, with China contributing more to global growth than the US, Europe and Japan combined.”

Reflecting on diplomatic achievements, Chen said: “Under the strategic guidance of head of state diplomacy, solid progress has been made in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

“Belt and Road cooperation was taken to a new stage of high-quality development and the Brics mechanism achieved a historic expansion … the new era has entered a new stage where much more can be accomplished.”

ALSO READ: Kgomo-Kgomo: Chinese embassy puts smiles on needy families’ faces

Read more on these topics

community GDP world

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Smoke break on N1 highway turns to fight for life
News July unrest: SAHRC finds no link between Zuma’s imprisonment and 2021 riots
Local News Dispute brings Liezel de Jager murder trial to a halt
South Africa WATCH LIVE: ICJ judgment on SA Gaza genocide case against Israel
Celebs And Viral ‘MaKhumalo will still win this battle’ – Kelly responds to fan’s support

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe