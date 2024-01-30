China-South Africa relations enter golden era in 2024

Describing 2024 as the beginning of a golden era of China-South Africa relations, Chinese ambassador Chen Xiaodong said his country would continue to stride through a path to modernisation and this was a key year in the implementation of their 14th five-year-plan. China to host a new Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Addressing a colourful gala event in Pretoria last night marking the Chinese New Year, Chen said China would host a new Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. “These occasions bring new opportunities for China-South Africa relations and China-Africa cooperation,” he said. “In the coming year, we look forward to working with…

Describing 2024 as the beginning of a golden era of China–South Africa relations, Chinese ambassador Chen Xiaodong said his country would continue to stride through a path to modernisation and this was a key year in the implementation of their 14th five-year-plan.

China to host a new Forum on China-Africa Cooperation

Addressing a colourful gala event in Pretoria last night marking the Chinese New Year, Chen said China would host a new Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

“These occasions bring new opportunities for China-South Africa relations and China-Africa cooperation,” he said.

“In the coming year, we look forward to working with South Africa to better implement our two presidents’ important consensus, strengthen dialogue, exchanges, cooperation and actively build stronger partnerships.

“We look forward to jointly building a high-level China-South Africa community with a shared future, making greater contributions to promoting world peace, stability and development.”

SA’s biggest trading partner for 15 years

For 15 years, China has been South Africa’s biggest trading partner.

“In 2023, our bilateral trade volume was $55.6 billion [about R1.1 trillion]. China-South Africa relations have gone beyond the bilateral spheres, carrying stronger strategic significance and global reach. Our relations have set a fine example for China-Africa and South-South cooperation.”

China’s gross domestic product last year reached over 126 trillion yuan (about R330 trillion), up by 5.2% year-on-year.

Said Chen: “This growth rate is the fastest among all major economies in the world, with China contributing more to global growth than the US, Europe and Japan combined.”

Reflecting on diplomatic achievements, Chen said: “Under the strategic guidance of head of state diplomacy, solid progress has been made in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

“Belt and Road cooperation was taken to a new stage of high-quality development and the Brics mechanism achieved a historic expansion … the new era has entered a new stage where much more can be accomplished.”

