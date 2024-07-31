Water maintenance is over, but here’s why your taps may still be empty

According to Johannesburg Water, full recovery of the systems is expected to take several days after the completion of the maintenance.

Many areas in Gauteng continue to struggle with intermittent water supply. Picture: iStock

After weeks of disruptions, Rand Water’s extensive maintenance project finally concluded on Tuesday.

The project, which began on 22 June, aimed to address deteriorating infrastructure and improve the province’s erratic water supply.

However, many areas in Gauteng continue to struggle with low and sometimes no water supply, leaving residents frustrated and seeking answers.

‘When will we have water?’

Johannesburg Water stated that full recovery of the systems is expected to take several days, with areas supplied by Sandton and Midrand reservoirs and towers potentially taking longer to recover.

Despite the maintenance completion, residents took to social media to express their discontent.

“Stop with the proactive bla bla bla… when will we have water?,” wrote one frustrated resident.

Another complained: “Niyathanda ukusikhulumisa. Bedfordview has no water again??? When will this thing be over? Maintenance was supposed to be completed yesterday.”

Since the project completion, Rand Water has yet to issue communication about the areas without water or the lack of water tanks in some areas thereof.

Third phase complete but taps still run dry

The final phase of the maintenance project included work at Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant engine room 2 and Rand Water’s Palmiet Pump Station.

During this time, pumping was reduced to 76% for 40 hours, affecting areas fed by direct feeds.

Rand Water’s spokesperson Makenosi Maroo on Monday said alternative water supplies were being delivered to affected areas, with water tankers dispatched to ensure continued access to water.

However, residents in various areas have complained about the lack of adequate water tankers in their communities.

“DA pisses me off so bad. The people in Pretoria are without water because of maintenance by Rand Water but there are not enough water tankers. All that incompetent mayor is doing is use his powers to manipulate people into not removing him as if he’s done anything. That boy,” said one resident.

Maroo emphasised on Monday that the utility has “achieved milestones” during the maintenance period, despite the challenges.

Johannesburg Water systems impacted by the maintenance include:

South Hills Tower: Although water levels are declining due to poor incoming supply, the tower is supplying normally.

Alexander Park Reservoir: The reservoir is currently empty due to poor incoming supply, affecting customers in the supply zone with poor pressure to no water.

Randjieslaagte and Linksfield reservoirs: Both reservoirs are declining, potentially causing poor pressure for customers in high-lying areas.

Sandton system: Reservoirs are declining due to poor incoming supply, affecting customers with poor pressure to no water.

Midrand system: Reservoirs are also declining, causing poor pressure to no water for customers.

Areas affected by the Palmiet station include all Midrand and Ivory Park regions and parts of the Sandton systems.

See a full list of the affected areas on the Johannesburg Water website.