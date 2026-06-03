Anti‑migrant violence: Another country pulls its people out of SA

Protests in multiple provinces required police intervention as demonstrators began threatening the safety of foreign nationals and their property.

Malawi has announced the start of a voluntary repatriation programme for its nationals in South Africa following reports of violent attacks on African migrants in parts of the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday the initiative will apply only to citizens who have formally requested assistance, with logistical details to be released once arrangements are finalised.

Malawi concerned

“The ministry has been following with keen interest reports of vigilante demonstrations and attacks on African migrants,” it said, adding that the High Commission in Pretoria and Consulate-General in Johannesburg are in close contact with Malawian diaspora leaders to assess the situation and provide support.”

It said that since the onset of the unrest, the ministry has engaged South African authorities through diplomatic channels.

“The ministry would, therefore, like to applaud the positive high‑level engagements held with the government of South Africa, which were conducted in a cordial and candid manner and reflective of the longstanding relations between the two countries.

“The ministry also commends the government of the Republic of South Africa for taking decisive steps to address the concerns raised by the Republic of Malawi,” it said.

Consular support

The ministry confirmed that consular support is being arranged for Malawians affected by the attacks in some parts of South Africa. “In this regard, the government will soon commence a voluntary repatriation exercise for Malawian nationals who have requested government support for their return home.”

The ministry said the programme would be limited to citizens who have requested assistance, with details to be announced once logistical arrangements are finalised.

Protests

Last month, protests in multiple provinces required police intervention as demonstrators began threatening the safety of foreign nationals and their property. March and March, one of the organisations leading the protests, set a 30 June deadline for illegal foreign nationals to leave the country.

African ambassadors announced a dramatic boycott of South Africa’s official Africa Day celebrations in Moruleng, North West, citing fears for the safety of foreign nationals amid a surge in anti‑immigrant militancy.

Organisers of the marches said they were acting to curb an influx of undocumented migrants, who they claim are taking jobs from locals and putting severe strain on public services.

Violence

Violent anti‑immigration protests have erupted in various parts of the country in recent months, including KwaZulu‑Natal, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

The Durban CBD descended into chaos when civil organisations, political parties and the lobby group March and March led an anti-illegal-immigration protest.

Reportedly chased out of their homes, scores of foreign nationals, including refugees and children, gathered at the Durban Central police station seeking protection.