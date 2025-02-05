Stilfontein: Department still waiting for families to identify bodies of illegal miners

The department will proceed with pauper's burials if bodies are unclaimed.

North West Health MEC Sello Lehari led the opening of the North West Department of Health’s newly refurbished R30 million forensic mortuary in Potchefstroom and provided updates on the post-mortems of illegal miners who died at the Stilfontein mine.

Stilfontein mine death toll

During the media briefing on Wednesday, Lehari confirmed that 78 bodies were retrieved from the disused mine shaft between 13 and 15 January.

Two additional deaths were recorded in hospital, bringing the total death toll to 80.

The bodies were distributed across different facilities, with 21 bodies stored in Klerksdorp, 16 in Potchefstroom, and 42 in other facilities.

According to Lehari, post-mortems were conducted in phases. The first 36 post-mortems were completed between 21 and 24 January, while 42 were conducted between 27 and 29 January.

ALSO READ: Police slam ‘misinformation’ regarding their Stilfontein operations

Identification of bodies of Stilfontein illegal miners

Deputy Director General Polaki Mokatsane revealed that five families have come forward to begin the identification process.

“The families have not yet claimed the bodies. It’s the start of the process to identify. So they came forward so that all the other processes of DNA and stuff will take place,” he said.

The department typically keeps bodies for 30 days while working with police to trace families.

“This project is not ordinary. As a department, we are conscious and mindful of the psychological and emotive part of it,” Mokatsane emphasised.

He added that they work closely with police on identification procedures, including DNA collection, fingerprinting, and photo documentation.

ALSO READ: Police slam ‘misinformation’ regarding their Stilfontein operations

Pauper’s burials

Lehari said the department will proceed with pauper’s burials if bodies are unclaimed after the idenfication process.

He added that identified bodies will be released to their families. DNA samples will also be archived to allow for future identification.

Refurbished mortuary

Lehari said the refurbished Phokeng Forensics Services Mortuary is now part of seven mortuaries in the province.

He said the upgrades at the mortuary are “a testament to the government’s commitment to providing quality forensic services to all communities”.

According to Lehari, the refurbishment of the mortuary was completed successfully without any outstanding debts.

However, the MEC noted that two subcontractors raised concerns about unpaid wages.

“ We will not always get it right, but we put in all resources to do [our best]. Phokeng Forensics Services Mortuary is one of the many facilities that were part of the 2024/25 financial year, and it is a relief to have it completed.”

ALSO READ: ‘The smell of death was everywhere’ – Stilfontein mine volunteers recount rescue mission

New mortuary facilities

The new Potchefstroom facility has a capacity of 104, contributing to the district’s total capacity of 240 spaces across two facilities.

“This unit is quite sustainable in the sense that it has a solar system, it’s got a generator, it’s got huge water storage in terms of tankers at the back, which is well secured.

“And we also have live security cameras that are monitored by our security teams in terms of vandalism,” Mokatsane said.

ALSO READ: Mining industry records lowest number of deaths in 2024, but doesn’t include zama zamas

Maintenance and monitoring

Addressing previous maintenance challenges, particularly at the Brits facility, Lehari emphasised a new approach: “We don’t rush to discipline people. We must first see what was the cause. Give people resources so that they can do their work.”

Mokatsane said the department has implemented a comprehensive monitoring system, with Chief Director Mr. Dabula conducting monthly inspections of all mortuaries.

“As a province, Mr Dabula has a programme of visiting all our mortuaries on a monthly basis, strictly to look at some of the challenges that they have,” he explained.

Lehari announced plans for additional healthcare projects across the province, particularly in remote areas.

NOW READ: Stilfontein: Four cops granted bail after illegal mining kingpin escape as more zama zamas resurface