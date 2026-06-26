WATCH: Mbalula blasts Zuma: ‘Mabahambe incites violence, fuels hostility against Africans’

Mbalula claims that Zuma is supporting March and March "for political reasons, because he wants votes."

ANC secretary‑general Fikile Mbalula has lashed out at former president and MK party leader Jacob Zuma, accusing him of recklessly allegedly backing the March and-March movement, inciting violence with the slogan ‘Mabahambe,’ and stoking hostility against fellow Africans.

Mbalula made the remarks at Luthuli House in Johannesburg during a post-national working committee media briefing on Thursday.

March and March

While Zuma has not personally endorsed the march against foreign nationals to leave the country by 30 June, the MK party said it would be part of the protest against undocumented migrants.

March and March leaders have denied being backed by the MK party.

Zuma blamed

Mbalula claims what was playing out is simply not about immigration and blamed Zuma.

“Jacob Zuma is an elder in this country; he was the president. South Africans are failing to hold him accountable for things that he does and which happened under his watch, and he knows the difficulties of immigration that we’re dealing with.

“And today he is joining the fray, not responsible, irresponsible as an elderly person, a statesman, a man who was a president in this country, standing up on a platform and fuelling violence. ‘Mabahambe’… How can a person who was a leader not so long yet call for violence in the country? Does he know what will happen here? Who wants this violence that is being reported? These people don’t know what they are talking about,” Mbalula claims.

‘Political reasons’

Mbalula claims that Zuma is supporting March and March “for political reasons, because he wants votes.”

“There are many ways to win votes. He won votes, and people followed him. He crippled the ANC, big numbers in Gauteng and KZN. He didn’t do that by violence. Why would you encourage ordinary South Africans to fight other Africans who are illegal in your country?

“What is that going to end with all of us? We should be looking at the state to increase its capacity to deal with this phenomenon,” Mbalula said.

‘Not immigration’

Mbalula said what is unfolding on the streets is not about immigration.

“What is unfolding on some of our streets is not at its heart about immigration at all. We have seen this architecture before. In July 2021, our country was dragged to the very edge of the abyss by a coordinated assault dressed up as a grievance. An organised attempt to render the country ungovernable and to challenge the authority of the democratic state itself.”

July unrest

Mbalula was referring to the July unrest in 2021.

More than 350 people were killed during the July 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng.

The anarchy was triggered by the arrest of Zuma, who was found in contempt of court and jailed.

However, it quickly grew into widespread looting and violence driven by deep economic inequality and frustration with Covid-19 restrictions.

During the week-long mayhem, shops and factories were closed, with the total cost to the economy estimated at more than R50 billion.

MK party responds

On Wednesday, the MK party denounced attempts to link Zuma to the July 2021 unrest and the planned 30 June march, dismissing the claims as baseless political propaganda and warning that such insinuations are designed to tarnish his name and reputation.

MK party national spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu said the report does rely on facts, evidence or verifiable sources, but on anonymous claims allegedly from “sources close to Zuma.”

“President Zuma has repeatedly called for peace, discipline and lawful political activism. Any attempt to link him to unrest without a shred of credible evidence is a deliberate act of political mischief designed to tarnish his name and reputation.

“The MK Party rejects these insinuations with the contempt they deserve and calls on media houses to uphold the highest standards of accuracy, fairness and accountability instead of providing a platform for anonymous rumour and political smear campaigns,” said Mahlangu.

#ANCNWC Mbalula: Jacob Zuma is irresponsible, he is promoting violence with ‘Mabahambe’, he is fuelling violence against fellow Africans. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/4dw6j4Kyq3 – #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) June 25, 2026

Police warning

On Monday, acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia warned that the full might of the law would be used on those who undermine safety and security on 30 June.

Cachalia added that the South African Police Service (Saps) is ready to deal with any challenges that may arise on the day, but should the need arise, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will be asked to assist.