ANC charges R1 million for seat at Limpopo gala dinner

The ANC’s gala dinner in Limpopo demands R1 million to sit with top party officials, sparking outrage in the province’s poor communities.

The Limpopo ANC’s 113th anniversary gala dinner for tomorrow in Modimolle has set tongues wagging.

One needs R1 million to sit on the same table with premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba, ANC Limpopo treasurer Nakedi Kekana-Sibanda and party treasurer-general Dr Gwen Ramokgopa.

The price tag has raised an uproar from residents of the poor province.

However, the Forum for the Limpopo Entrepreneurs (Fole), is willing to dig deeper into its pockets for the privilege of rubbing shoulders with the party top guns.

The party said a chair at a platinum table would cost R1 million and is reserved for those eager to enjoy the special privilege of sharing space with Ramathuba, Ramokgopa and Kekana-Sibanda.

Next to that will be a gold chair costing R750 000, a bronze chair R500 000 and an ordinary chair costing R10 000.

The party promises the shindig will be an inspiring engagement for the attendees, who will have an opportunity to hear a discussion about the ANC’s vision to become a more effective instrument of the people.

However, one of those concerned by the price tag is Phillip Machubeni, from the village of Morutji near the Modjadji Rain Queen’s palace.

Machubeni asked why the ANC expected people to pay that much when most of Limpopo’s 6.4 million residents were unemployed.

He said many had given up on job-hunting because factories closed due to economic hardship in the province, one of the two poorest in the country, along with the Eastern Cape.

“I also want to sit with Phophi, but I can’t because I don’t have money,” Machubeni said.

Bolsheviks Party of South Africa general secretary Seun Mogotji also did not approve of the price tag for the jamboree.

“The writing is on the wall that this once glorious movement of your ancestors [ANC] is as poor as a church mouse.

“This expensive gala dinner is the only way for the party to raise funds to boost its dwindling financial health,” he said.

Siviko Mabunda, Limpopo secretary of Fole, accused the ANC-led government of awarding lucrative tenders only to ANC card-carrying members while sidelining those affiliated with other political parties.

He said the party now had the gumption to charge people so much when it failed to empower them with contracts in the state.

“This is how the ANC operates, its deployees in government control the supply chain management which is tasked with evaluating, adjudicating and awarding the tenders.

“But only tenderpreneurs with connections to ANC bigwigs would be awarded.

“It is the same money accrued from these tenders that is going to pay R 1 million to sit with premier Ramathuba,” said Mabunda. He alleged the collections from the dinner would bankroll the ANC provincial elective conference next year.

“Those on table number 1 have interest in becoming officials in the party’s provincial executive committee [PEC].

“The money would be used to fund their election campaigns, while small-scale businesses who do not have a penny to finance their businesses are stark without any financial help,” Mabunda said.

When approached for comment, ANC’s provincial spokesperson Jimmy Machaka said: “The ANC Limpopo’s finances are not in shambles, but stable.

“We are able to run organisational programmes without difficulties, pay salaries without delays and pay creditors on time and without difficulties.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with raising funds for the organisation.”

