ANC dismisses claims of special NEC deliberations on SACP election bid

The SACP resolved in December 2024 to contest elections outside the ANC umbrella.

The ANC has dismissed reports on its special NEC deliberations, stressing that decisions on the South African Communist Party’s (SACP) election bid will be guided by “disciplined internal consultation” with alliance partners rather than anonymous leaks.

The SACP resolved in December 2024 to contest outside the ANC umbrella, accusing its alliance partner of embracing neoliberalism and abandoning a pro-poor agenda.

SACP elections

General-secretary Solly Mapaila made the announcement at the 30th annual commemoration of Joe Slovo on 6 January, marking a seismic shift in the Alliance’s dynamics.

The Tripartite Alliance, comprising the ANC, SACP and Cosatu, has long been the bedrock of the ANC’s electoral dominance and the foundation of the national democratic revolution (NDR).

‘Concerns’

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said the party has taken note “with concern” of reports purporting to reflect the outcomes of the special NEC meeting regarding the SACP’s resolution.

“These reports are based on anonymous sources and speculative interpretations, and do not constitute the official position of the ANC.

“The ANC wishes to place on record that it has, over a sustained period, engaged the SACP on its resolution to contest elections, alongside ongoing consultations with other Alliance partners,” Bhengu said.

Deliberations

She added that the special NEC meeting deliberated on the matter in line with its mandate from the 5th National General Council (NGC), taking into account the substance of these engagements and the broader strategic interests of the movement.

“Following the Special NEC, the ANC national officials have been formally mandated to engage the leadership of the SACP on the outcomes of the NEC deliberations, as well as to consult further with other alliance partners.

“This process will also include structured briefings to ANC formations and structures across all levels of the organisation, ensuring coherence, unity and organisational integrity,” Bhengu said.

The ANC said it will issue a “comprehensive communiqué” outlining its position once consultations with Alliance partners are concluded.