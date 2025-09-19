‘ANC needs to introspect’

Experts say Ramaphosa's comments are a wake-up call for the ANC and an opportunity for the party to correct itself.

In the aftermath of President Cyril Ramaphosa urging ANC councillors to learn from the DA how to run municipalities, experts say it’s a wake-up call for the party and they should do some introspection.

Prof Lesiba Teffo said Ramaphosa made a Rubicon speech, a statement that marked a turning point that would have an impact on the future of the nation.

‘ANC must pause and introspect’

He said the ANC must do self-introspection and look forward.

Teffo said party members should stop criticising the president; instead, they should support him, as he was speaking the truth.

He said Ramaphosa should be praised.

“Members of the ANC must pause and introspect instead of vilifying their president. That was a Rubicon speech. Truth will set us free,” Teffo said.

DA municipalities

Municipalities under the DA such as Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Midvaal in Gauteng and others are known for efficient administration and clean audits.

The DA is eyeing Joburg as its next city to run and plans to field its federal council leader, Helen Zille, as a mayoral candidate for 2026.

Teffo, an advocate of a united nation with a common purpose for its future and prosperity, said Ramaphosa’s statement pointed the direction that must be followed to ensure an efficient and corruption-free government.

What would the DA do?

Ramaphosa, during an address in Joburg, told more than 4000 ANC councillors and party leaders to emulate how DA-run municipalities like Stellenbosch were successful and follow that example.

This raised a storm within the alliance, with some saying Ramaphosa had helped the DA to get more votes in future elections.

Dominic Maphaka, a lecturer in political studies and international relations at North-West University said Ramaphosa was correct.

“For me, it is a good condemnation and a wake-up call for the ANC in its entirety. Despite the DA not being entirely good at serving communities, the ANC occupies the peak when coming to maladministration.

“So, the ANC cannot correct itself if it sees nothing wrong with itself. Thus, the president is paving the way for the ANC to correct itself,” Maphaka said.

Madiba’s words ‘fulfilled’

Ramaphosa’s opponents within and outside the ANC lashed out and called for him to step down for promoting an opposition party, the DA, which is currently part of the government of national unity with the ANC and eight other parties.

Teffo said the ANC should heed warnings from its own former presidents, Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela, who told the party never to dismiss all policies of their enemy, but to use some of the enemy tactics in governance.

Teffo said the uprising against the ANC by citizens was a fulfilment of Nelson Mandela’s statement that if people were unhappy with the ANC government, they must do to the ANC what they did to the former National Party.

