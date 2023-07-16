Mbalula reiterates load shedding can be ended by December

By Stephen Tau

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) is pleased to note that even though the challenges of load shedding persist, there is a marked improvement on the Energy Availability Factor (EAF) from the various Eskom plants.

Addressing the media post the ANC NEC meeting, Mbalula heaped praise on Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and all Eskom employees who have been working tirelessly to improve the EAF.

ANC NEC committed to ending load shedding

“The NEC therefore reassures South Africans of its commitment towards ending load shedding which has had a serious negative impact on both the social wellbeing of our people, as well as economic development,” Mbalula said.

The sooner the Ukraine/ Russia war ends the better

“The Ukraine situation has been ongoing for more than a year, at a great cost to global peace, security and stability.

“This has further compounded the dire humanitarian situation and also the huge impact on the cost of living for ordinary people across the world, especially those from the developing world, particularly Africa,” said Mbalula.

He said the NEC also applauded the role played by President Cyril Ramaphosa in this African Peace Mission.

Service delivery in municipalities

With service delivery worsening by the day in many municipalities in the country, Mbalula said the NEC re-iterated the National Conference resolution that local governments service delivery programmes must be strengthened as it is the sphere of government closest to the people.

“The ANC commits itself to accelerated and comprehensive service delivery and, in this regard, we will ensure that no municipality returns funds to Treasury simply because they have not been used,” Mbalula said.

A water tanker delivers to residents of Hammanskraal on 22 May 2023. Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

Recyclers collects recycleable goods at Kanana K11 informal settlement were residents dumps illegally on the side of the road next to the runnining water in Sebokeng, Emfuleni, 9 May 2023. Residents dump on the side of the road as they don’t have dustbins, toilets, and electricity because of lack of service delivery. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

Coalition instability

Concerns have for a while now been raised about the unstable coalition arrangements in different metros and local municipalities, an issue which has also affected service delivery.

According to Mbalula, the NEC noted and welcomed the work led by national government to bring all political parties and civil society together into a national dialogue that should produce a national framework and consequently, a piece of legislation that will help to stabilize hung councils and coalition governments in municipalities.

