ANCYL conference: Chaos looms as problems pile up

By Getrude Makhafola

The upcoming ANC Youth League (ANCYL) conference is hanging in the balance after secretary-general Fikile Mbalula lashed the task team over the Eastern Cape conference while complaints about alleged irregularities in other provinces poured in.

Disorganisation and instability continue to rock the “young lions” whose last successful elective conference was held in 2015.

While some provinces managed to consolidate policies and decide on preferred leaders, others including Free State, Western Cape and Eastern Cape are in turmoil.

The Western Cape ANCYL spokesperson Mesuli Kama sent shockwaves o Wednesday when he suspended coordinator Asanda Luwaca for alleged “corruption, forgery and fraud” just two days before the conference.

She is accused of convening a provincial general council meeting without consulting the working committee.

Hours later, Kama was also suspended for getting rid of Luwaca and consequently bringing the organisation into disrepute.

Luwaca is also the chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

‘Parallel structures’

In Gauteng, Sedibeng region has written to Luthuli House, complaining about the National Youth Task Team (NYTT) and member audit processes.

The region on Wednesday said that it had, on numerous occasions, raised concerns about parallel structures that it says are recognised as legitimate by the task team.

In the Free State, some ANCYL members rubbished a general council held last night in Kroonstad.

A statement by Fezile Dabi region says the gathering was “false and misleading” because the council’s official date is Thursday and not Wednesday.

“We would like to direct all members to refer to the latest statement issued by the ANCYL PEC on 26 June 2023.

“The PEC has clearly stated that the official date for the PGC is set for 29 June 2023, and any other date or gathering is unauthorised and illegitimate.

Provincial secretary Mayibuye Bangani and spokesperson Lonwabo Dyi were accused by the regional leaders of leading the charge and organising the “illegal” gathering.

They urged the PEC and the NYTT to investigate and take action against the organisers.

However, Dyi yesterday told The Citizen that everything was above board.

“We encountered problems during registration on Tuesday as some delegates indicated they will not be going to conference.

“But they couldn’t be replaced on the spot, so we told them they had to bring letters and confirmations from branch chairpersons before they can be replaced. There is nothing sinister happening here,” he said.

Mbalula rejects Eastern Cape conference

Luthuli House put the spanner in the works when Mbalula rebuked the NYTT, accusing them of organising an unauthorised conference.

The dispute-marred Eastern Cape ANCYL conference was held over the weekend.

Delegates elected Luntu Sokutu as chairperson, Zikhona Pakade as his deputy, Unathi Hlathuka as treasurer, Bongani Mani as secretary and Athi Daniso as deputy secretary.

In the letter, Mbalula said it was clear from reports received during a prior meeting with provincial structures that the planned conference was non-compliant and unauthorised.

He said such was “unacceptable behaviour” that left him with no choice but to take “necessary corrective steps”.

Mbalula’s letter was met with anger from some who accuse him of meddling in the affairs of the ANCYL.

Malatji a favourite

The leadership race saw the formation of various slates, with NYTT member Collen Malatji getting the nod among some in his province and North West.

The two provinces held their general councils on Tuesday, with North West formally picking Malatjie for president and Mntuwoxolo Ngudle for secretary.

Meanwhile, in Mpumalanga, leaders met last week and agreed to pick Malatji and their own member Zwelo Masilela for treasurer, said spokesperson Malusi Dlamini.

“That is Malatji’s slate. We have called on all branches to lobby and support Malatjie and Masilela to emerge as leaders this coming weekend.”

Limpopo spokesperson Mike Ramothwala also indicated that Malatji was their preferred candidate.

According to Dyi, the Free State members are divided over Eastern Cape’s Aphiwe Mkhangelwa and Malatji.

Other contestants include ANC NEC member from the Eastern Cape Zuko Godlimpi and former Witwatersrand University FeesMustFall leader Fasiha Hassan, among others.

Breakfast fundraiser postponed

The NYTT postponed a breakfast fundraiser that was scheduled for Thursday. Tables went for R95 000 a pop for the event.

A midnight alert on ANCYL social media platforms says the postponement is due to a “delay in security protocol” but did not give further details.

The newly-elected Eastern Cape cohort shunned Godlimpi in favour of Malatji’s slate at a delegates’ assembly held yesterday.

On the other hand, KwaZulu-Natal is reportedly highly divided over who to pick to lead the ANCYL.

To date, the governing party’s youth formation has been leaderless, failing to make its mark in the mother body.

Task teams appointed by the NEC handled the day-to-day matters of the league over the years.

The conference is expected to take place in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, over the weekend.

