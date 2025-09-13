ANCYL national general council: Mbalula booed, apology withdrawn and another issued

On Saturday, Mbalula shared an apology from Bethuel Zunguza, Mpumalanga ANCYL provincial chairperson, for the booing incident.

The ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, criticised ANC Youth League members who booed him to vent their frustrations with conference resolutions.

Mbalula addressed the second ANCYL National General Council (NGC) held from Wednesday to Friday in Kimberley and used the podium to call out those who booed him.

Last week, the party held its 9th regional conference in Ehlanzeni, Mpumalanga, and the resolutions angered some ANC Youth League members.

Mbalula said it was “wrong” for league members to vent their anger on him when decisions were taken by a collective.

“I was told when I was coming here that I was going to be booed by my comrades from Mpumalanga because they are not happy about the outcomes of a conference in Ehlanzeni. Let me tell you, I run the ANC, and I belong to a collective, and nobody will intimidate me,” Mbalula told the gathering in Kimberley.

“You can boo me for decisions of the ANC, but you can’t remove me. I was elected at the conference. I belong to a collective. You cannot use the platform of the ANC to come and boo the secretary-general of the ANC because you’re unhappy with the outcome of a conference in Ehlanzeni; that is wrong.”

Apology issued

On Saturday, Mbalula shared an apology from Bethuel Zunguza, Mpumalanga ANCYL provincial chairperson, for the booing incident.

“This communique serves as my unconditional apology to you in your capacity as ANC Secretary General for the unfortunate and reprehensible events on the occasion of the ANCYL National General Council at Seperepere Stadium in Kimberly, Northern Cape,” said Zunguza.

“As the Chairperson of the Mpumalanga ANCYL, I unreservedly condemn the booing incident associated with the ANCYL in the Mpumalanga Province.

“Under my leadership, we do not condone nor encourage these unscrupulous tendencies, which are in contrast with the founding values of our Glorious Movement, the ANC.

“We view this conduct as an act of defiance of everything that the ANC stands for as a Liberation Movement and Leader of society.”

Zunguza said those who booed Mbalula were just a few individuals. Disciplinary proceedings will be instituted against them.

Apology withdrawn

Later, ANCYL leader Collen Malatji took to the podium and added more salt to the injury by withdrawing an apology he had issued two weeks ago.

Last month, the ANCYL apologised for labelling the National Dialogue as a “tea party”, saying it was an unfortunate characterisation.

“It arose from the ANCYL’s frustration at the exclusion of political and civic youth formations that represent genuine constituencies, mobilise across communities and carry the real hopes and aspirations of young South Africans,” said ANCYL secretary-general Mntuwoxolo Ngudle.

“The ANCYL will engage the preparatory task team and NEDLAC on the urgent need to ensure that the National Dialogue becomes inclusive of young people, who form the majority of this country’s population. Youth structures of political parties, alongside the South African Youth Council, must be incorporated.”

On Friday, Malatji said he had been instructed by the NGC to withdraw the apology.

“I forgot one last briefing, the ANC NGC requested the youth league to withdraw the apology for the tea party. They’re saying that it’s a tea party. Next time I speak, it’s no longer my resolution; it’s a resolution of the NGC. The apology is withdrawn,” said Malatji.