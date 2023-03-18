Lunga Simelane
18 Mar 2023
Drama may yet haunt DA’s federal congress

A political analyst says the DA's conference next month would be a watershed moment.

DA Leader John Steenhuisen briefs media in Bruma on 21 June 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney
With the Democratic Alliance (DA) federal congress scheduled for early next month, plenty could emerge – but drama around spoilt ballot papers and unchanged leadership could bring unwanted results for the party in the 2024 general election. The DA revealed it was on track to host its biggest yet congress with more than 2 000 delegates expected to attend at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 1 and 2 April. The party will elect its federal leader, federal chair and three deputy federal chairs at the conference. Incumbent DA leader John Steenhuisen and former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse are contesting...

