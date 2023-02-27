Daily news update: ANC threatens De Ruyter, Gordhan told about ministers’ corruption at Eskom, NPO takes Ramaphosa to court

Citizen Reporter

ANC gives De Ruyter seven days to lay charges over Eskom corruption

The African National Congress (ANC) on Sunday said it will file criminal charges against former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter if he fails to report his allegations of corruption within seven days.

This comes after De Ruyter’s explosive television interview earlier this week in which he alleged that the ANC was involved in corruption at Eskom.

The ANC has not taken kindly to De Ruyter’s allegations. The ruling party said it is consulting with its legal team about his statements.

It also called on the former Eskom CEO to lay criminal charges and provide evidence to law enforcement agencies.

‘Ramaphosa assuming powers he doesn’t have’: NPO goes to court over failure to appoint SABC board

General views of the SABC building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg on 18 November 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been taken to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) in a bid to compel him to appoint the board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Non-profit organisation Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) filed an urgent application with the ConCourt on Friday following delays which have left SABC operating without a board for more than four months.

Despite a shortlist of nominated candidates having been approved by Parliament, it was recently revealed that SABC group chief executive officer (GCEO), Madoda Mxakwe, was designated as the acting board chairperson.

De Ruyter told Gordhan about corruption as two ministers ‘implicated’ in Eskom probe

Minister Pravin Gordhan at the ANC Presidential Gala Dinner hosted at Imvelo Safari Lodge on 7 January 2023 in Bloemfontein. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has not denied the suggestion that he was informed of the corruption at Eskom by the power utility’s former boss, André De Ruyter.

De Ruyter’s early departure from Eskom was announced this week following his explosive interview with eNCA.

In the interview, De Ruyter said he approached a minister about his concern, however, the Cabinet member’s response was that: “I guess it was inevitable that this would come out anyway”.

It was since been revealed that this minister was Gordhan.

Uyajola 9/9’s Jub Jub fired for alleged verbal abuse

Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub. Picture: Twitter.

Jub Jub has allegedly been fired as the presenter of Uyajola 9/9 after a long-standing dispute over his use of inappropriate language towards his female business partner.

According to Sunday World, Jub Jub, whose real name is Molemo Maarohanye, was let go by Moja Love, the network that broadcasts Uyajola 9/9, shortly after he demanded, through a letter from his lawyer Terrence Baloyi, that his January salary be paid.

The channel had withheld his salary after Jub Jub’s refusal to issue a public apology to his partner, Keabetswe Mokoena.

Zwane on Chiefs’ derby win and their comeback plan

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane and his bench after his team scored in the Soweto derby. Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs’ win over Orlando Pirates is very important, but coach Arthur Zwane wants his team to get over it quickly and continue with the work that needs to be done.

Zwane’s Chiefs side got a lucky win in what was mostly a chaotic game at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

But neither between Chiefs and Pirates – the country’s biggest teams – played in a way that shows that they can challenge Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance.

Women’s T20 World Cup final: Aussies too good for Proteas

Australian players celebrate during the Women’s T20 World Cup final against the South African Proteas on Sunday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Australia showed all their class as they edged the South African Proteas women’s team to capture the T20 World Cup title at a sold-out Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

Meg Lanning and her team won by 19 runs in a tight game, but one the Australians took control of with the ball after being restricted to just 156 when they batted. It was their sixth T20 World Cup final win.

Proteas opening batter, Laura Wolvaardt, scored an exciting 61 off 48 balls but when she was dismissed in the 17th over it was pretty much all over for the Proteas.