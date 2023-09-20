‘ANC’s culture of excessiveness’: Funeral policy should have paid for R3.5m burial of MEC, says opposition parties

Opposition parties in the Free State legislature accused the ANC-led provincial government of "excessiveness and largesse" in the costly funeral of the late MEC Tate Makgoe, a part of which they said could have been covered by his funeral policy. The funeral cost R3.5-million, which has drawn widespread condemnation in a province whose municipalities are nearing total collapse due to mismanagement and corruption. Notorious service provider C-Squared Consumer Connectedness was appointed by officials to organise the memorial service and funeral. The company was awarded the contract despite being investigated by the Hawks. Rival bidder DS Consortium challenged the irregularly awarded…

Opposition parties in the Free State legislature accused the ANC-led provincial government of “excessiveness and largesse” in the costly funeral of the late MEC Tate Makgoe, a part of which they said could have been covered by his funeral policy.

The funeral cost R3.5-million, which has drawn widespread condemnation in a province whose municipalities are nearing total collapse due to mismanagement and corruption.

Notorious service provider C-Squared Consumer Connectedness was appointed by officials to organise the memorial service and funeral.

The company was awarded the contract despite being investigated by the Hawks.

Rival bidder DS Consortium challenged the irregularly awarded tender and won in court.

EFF’s motion against Dukwana fails

Opposition parties on Tuesday debated the motion of no confidence against Premier Mxolisi Dukwana brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) over the expensive funeral costs.

The party accused Dukwana of failing to manage the province’s coffers and of financial misconduct for his failure to ensure proper usage of public funds.

The motion predictably failed as the ANC majority in the legislature prevailed.

The ANC has 19 seats, followed by the DA’s six, EFF’s four and VF Plus’ one seat.

‘Why not use the funeral policies?’

DA MPL David van Vuuren said that Makgoe’s provincial funeral was too costly and went against the guidelines in the official funeral manual that was implemented in 2016.

“The MEC was entitled to the provincial funeral as required. Subsection B in the manual says the relevant department the funeral and undertaker costs be reasonable and limited, including catering for family and guests.

“I emphasise reasonable costs and limited catering. It cannot be justified that while 62% of the population in Free State live in poverty, their government spends R1.2m on food and beverages for an event,” he said.

He asked why Makgoe’s government-funded funeral policy wasn’t used to cover some of the costs.

“Makgoe was also entitled to a funeral policy underwritten by the public office bearers pension fund. This money should have been used to offset the cost of the memorial service, but there’s no indication this was done.

“Why is there a funeral policy for legislature members when the province seemingly steps in with a blank cheque?

“R3m was spent on one person and what does the provincial government have? Nothing except dead flowers, expensive toilets and a deeper connection with the illegitimate service provider [C-Squared].”

However, the DA did not support the EFF’s call for a motion of no confidence, saying it was premature.

Van Vuuren said his party preferred to await the outcome of the investigation by the Public Protector, the Auditor-General and the SA Revenue Services (Sars).

He added that the Public Protector has acknowledged the DA’s complaint.

“In her response, the Public Protector says it was clear that more money was spent on the funeral than was allowed in terms of official funeral policy,” said Van Vuuren.

‘You allowed looting’

EFF MPL Bosanku Msimanga said Dukwana had portrayed himself as a corruption buster but failed to make sure that there was “no looting of funds” ahead of the funeral in March.

“On 28 February, you presented the Sopa speech and spoke about how you were going to deal with malfeasance and corruption.

“But just a month after, Makgoe’s funeral opened our eyes as to what kind of an individual you are. You and your government abandoned the cost containment path that you always talk about.

“You ballooned that funeral’s costs. You should have honoured Makgoe’s work by redirecting that money to invest in schools, internet access or fund his former high school in his Parys hometown,” Msimanaga said.

He reminded Dukwana about millions spent in burial costs for former Health MEC Fezi Ngubentombi in 2012 when former premier Ace Magashule was at the helm.

“You remember how we spoke about the need to stop such excessive spending for provincial funerals? I guess the chat was convenient for you at the time.

“R9 million was paid but there was no casket or payment for the grave or tombstone. But today, under your stewardship, monies are abused and looted.”

Costs

Dukwana presented the itemised costs in the legislature in June, after the DA’s request for answers.

The costs for the three funeral events included food and beverages for R1.2 million, R355 000 for various performing artists, and red roses for R59 000.

Twenty couches for the family and dignitaries at two events cost a total of R28 380, while a casket and burial plot was R130 900.

Other items included in the costs were lighting, stages, red carpets, projectors, and mobile toilets, among others.

Meanwhile, Freedom Front Plus MPL Armand Cloete said the motion of no confidence should be directed to the whole of the governing ANC.

“The whole of ANC ought to be scrutinised today, not only the premier. The funeral cost is merely the ANC’s culture of excessiveness.

“This motion should be directed to everything that is the ANC government, all of it.”