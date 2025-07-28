Kenny Kunene still deputy president of Patriotic Alliance

Kunene resigned as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg over the weekend.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) says Kenny Kunene is still the deputy president of the party despite being suspended.

Kunene resigned as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg, effective immediately, on Saturday.

His resignation comes after the PA deputy leader was seen at the home of Katiso “KT” Molefe, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of popular South African DJ Oupa John Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody.

PA position

His presence at the scene raised eyebrows, prompting PA leader Gayton McKenzie to suspend him pending an investigation.

PA spokesperson Steve Motale told The Citizen on Monday, Kunene retains his position in the party.

“Kenny Kunene remains Deputy President of the PA,” said Motale.

‘Police matter’

Over the weekend, the City of Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero claimed the City of Joburg council no longer has jurisdiction over the former transport MMC now that he has resigned, and that it has become a “police matter.”

“Council works quite differently. He has resigned as a counsellor, meaning he’s no longer part of the council, and the council, therefore, does not have jurisdiction over him in terms of our own code of conduct as councillors.

“It’s a matter for the police and his party to investigate the matter of his being in the place of the guy who is alleged to have been involved in criminal activity. So it’s not our matter, it’s a police matter, and it’s a matter of the party. He has given us a resignation, so the council has therefore officially released him as a councillor,” Morero said.

‘Allegations unfounded’

Kunene claims he was at Molefe’s house to facilitate a meeting for a journalist from his online publication, Africa Global News, for a “potential exclusive story”.

Kunene insisted the allegations against him were “unfounded” and said he is proud of the contributions he made during his time as councillor and MMC.

DJ Sumbody was killed in Woodmead, Johannesburg, in a hail of bullets in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November 2022.

