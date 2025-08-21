Maphwanya’s Iran fiasco: EFF takes fresh shots at Trump

South Africa still insists that the US is an important trade partner despite tensions between the two countries.

The EFF says South Africa does not owe the US any explanation for the comments made by SANDF chief General Rudzani Maphwanya during his visit to Iran.

This comes after reports that the White House has reached out to the government of South Africa, demanding an explanation for controversial remarks Maphwanya made, including the suggestion that Tehran and Pretoria have common goals and should work together.

Maphawanya also allegedly slammed Israel for its alleged genocide against the people of Gaza.

Is South Africa accountable to the US?

However, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the government should stand firm and not give in to the demands of the US.

“South Africa must not succumb to bullying and intimidation from the United States.

“We must continue to engage freely with Iran and all other nations we choose to, without reducing our foreign policy to the emotions of Donald Trump or any other American president,” he said.

Should Maphwanya be punished for his remarks?

Despite the potential risk of worsening relations between Pretoria and the Trump administration, Thambo said Maphwanya should be unapologetic for his comments.

“General Rudzani Maphwanya, the Chief of SANDF, must firmly reject any attempts by politicians to control our Army.

“His primary constitutional responsibility is to safeguard the people of South Africa, not to appease political agendas,” he said.

Why was Ramaphosa not in Iran?

He said Maphwanya is being thrown under the bus by the Presidency.

“It is now clear why President Cyril Ramaphosa distanced himself from this visit, presenting it as if the Chief of the SANDF had gone rogue.

“In reality, he sought to downplay the engagement, anticipating America’s displeasure and bending once more to the need to appease Donald Trump.”

EFF asserts SA’s independence

Thambo said South Africa is an independent country and should be treated as such.

“South Africa is an independent nation and we reserve the right to pursue trade, economic, diplomatic, and military relations with whomever we deem fit, including Iran.”

He belives South Africa and Iran should have relations since they are both Brics countries.

“The enemies of the United States do not automatically constitute themselves as the enemies of South Africa, nor will our engagements be dictated by their shifting hostilities,” he said.

SACP comes to Maphwanaya’s defence

The South African Communist Party (SACP) also recently pledged their support for Maphwanya.

The party said Maphwanya had only represented the government’s position on the war in the Middle East.

“The SANDF chief’s comments in Iran regarding political and policy questions reportedly included South Africa’s adopted and correctly articulated policy positions on Palestine.

“This reflects South Africa’s international relations and co-operation policy, including solidarity,” the party said.

But the Presidency said Maphawanya’s comments are “ill-advised,” “unfortunate”, and “unhelpful.”

How did we get to this point?

This is the second time that the US has demanded an explanation from South Africa about the country’s “controversial” policies.

The Trump administration previously accused the country of a genocide against white people in South Africa.

This prompted Ramaphosa to urgently compile a team and meet with Trump to dispel the untruths about human rights violations in the country.

Last week, Deputy President Paul Mashatile announced that another team would be sent to the US for trade talks with the Trump administration.

This comes after Trump slapped Pretoria with a 30% tariff fee on South African exports.

