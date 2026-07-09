DA calls for investigation into Ekurhuleni’s corruption network after Mashazi arrest

Top officials in the City of Ekurhuleni have been implicated in allegations of looting and corruption.

The DA in the City of Ekurhuleni says it is pleased that the municipality’s former city manager, Imogen Mashazi, has been arrested – along with three other senior officials – but the party is now calling for more city officials to be investigated.

Mashazi appeared at the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. She faces corruption-related charges.

She appeared alongside suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, suspended head of legal services Kemi Behari, and the suspended head of human resources Linda Gxasheka.

DA mayoral candidate Khathutshelo Rasilingwane told The Citizen that there is a network of corruption in the City of Ekurhuleni waiting to be uncovered.

“Every official against whom there is credible evidence or reasonable suspicion of wrongdoing should be investigated thoroughly and without fear or favour.

“Accountability must apply equally, regardless of rank or political connections. At the same time, investigations should be evidence-based and conducted in accordance with the law to protect the integrity of the process,” she said.

A web of corruption

Rasilingwane said the information that has come from various investigations by the police and the Madlanga commission indicates a bigger governance crisis.

“That is precisely why independent investigations must continue wherever the evidence leads. The people of Ekurhuleni deserve to know the full extent of any wrongdoing and everyone implicated through credible evidence must be held accountable,” she said.

When did it all start?

Rasilingwane blamed the ANC for decades of mismanaging the City of Ekurhuleni. She said corruption has been hidden for years. The Citizen contacted the ANC for comment on Mashazi’s arrest. Its comment will be added when it is received.

“The governance failures and allegations of corruption in Ekurhuleni did not begin with one individual. They point to deeper, systemic problems that have developed over many years under ANC-led administrations.

“If the allegations against Ms Mashazi are proven in court, they would represent one part of a much broader culture of poor governance and weak accountability.

“That is why the DA believes the focus must be on dismantling the entire system that enabled corruption, not just on one person,” she said.

A life of opulence

There have been reports of Mashazi living a luxurious life while under the employment of the City of Ekurhuleni, including a controversial trip to London which cost millions and living in a R60 million house in Waterfall Equestrian Estate.

“Where a court finds that assets were acquired through the proceeds of crime or unlawful conduct, the state should use all available legal mechanisms to recover those assets. Public money belongs to the people of Ekurhuleni and where it has been stolen unlawfully, every effort should be made to recover it through due legal process,” said Rasilingwane.

Frustrated residents

According to Rasilingwane, Ekurhuleni residents have every reason to be “frustrated” by years of declining service delivery while allegations of corruption continued to emerge.

“At the same time, today’s developments should give residents hope that accountability is possible. This should be a turning point where those who abused public office are held responsible, public trust is rebuilt and we can get the City Ekurhuleni to work again,” she said.