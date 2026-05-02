Polokwane political shake‑up as ANC, EFF leaders defect to ActionSA ahead of elections

With the election date now set, Polokwane has become a flashpoint in South Africa's shifting political landscape.
Political tensions are intensifying in Polokwane as senior ANC and EFF figures defect to ActionSA in the run‑up to the municipal elections scheduled for 6 November, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Thursday.
ActionSA spokesperson Matthew George confirmed that high‑profile leaders in Limpopo have joined the party to “help fix the province”.
New members
The new members include:
- Makwela Ramolobela – EFF Limpopo Provincial Secretary
- Simon Mangena – EFF Regional Chairperson
- Dr Mike Ramothwala – ANCYL spokesperson
- Maripa Mangena – ANC Mayor of Tzaneen
Ramothwala announced his resignation from the ANC in a statement posted on social media on Thursday.
‘Message is clear’
ActionSA interim national chairperson Michael Beaumont said the message in Polokwane “today is clear”.
“If South Africans vote the way they have always voted, they will continue to suffer the way they have always suffered. ActionSA is ready to fix what others have broken.”
Mayoral candidates
Meanwhile, ActionSA unveiled its mayoral candidates for key municipalities across Limpopo:
- Thapelo Molepo – Polokwane Local Municipality
- Shobane Mafona – Molemole Local Municipality
- Tonic Manchidi – Makhuduthamaga Local Municipality
- Khwara Nengwekhulu – Collins Chabane Local Municipality
- Victor Mothemela – Capricorn District Municipality
Leadership
ActionSA spokesperson Tshepo Magoma said the announcement marks an important step toward restoring capable, ethical and merit‑based leadership in local government.
“Each candidate has been selected to lead with a strong focus on infrastructure development, financial accountability, economic growth and ending the corruption and lawlessness that have destroyed local governance in the province.
ActionSA is confident that these selections are the outcome of a rigorous and transparent internal process that prioritised competence,” Magoma said.
Gratitude
The party expressed gratitude to the mayoral candidates “for stepping forward to serve”, framing the defections and new leadership slate as proof of growing support in Limpopo.
With the election date now set, Polokwane has become a flashpoint in South Africa’s shifting political landscape.
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